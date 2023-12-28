K-9 assists KSP in apprehending pursuit suspect

Dec. 28—A canine assisted Kentucky State Police in apprehending a wanted man accused of endangering a police officer last week.

According to court records, KSP attempted to pick up Benjamin S. Layne, 44, of Ceredo, West Virginia, just after 4 p.m. last Thursday due to a possible active warrant.

The arresting trooper accuses Layne of driving erratically by swerving his vehicle along St. Rt. 538 and crossing the center line on multiple occasions as the trooper followed behind.

Once the trooper activated his lights, Layne attempted to flee, reaching speeds of 80 mph, KSP reported, adding the pursuit was terminated once the chase reached 70 mph in a 35-mph zone.

During the pursuit, Layne threw out multiple bags and once the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns, troopers doubled back and retrieved the discarded baggies of suspected methamphetamine and heroin, according to court documents.

According to KSP, Layne's red Chevy Sonic was located unoccupied behind a local Walmart shortly after the pursuit was ended and a canine was called in to track Layne's whereabouts.

The trooper reported the canine tracked approximately half a mile before spotting Layne in a wooded residential area.

Once placed under arrest, Layne had a "white powder substance" around his nose and mouth — according to the trooper — and began to have seizure-like activity, leading first-responders to administer multiple dosages of Narcan before Layne became responsive.

A search of Layne's vehicle and the earlier discarded baggies turned up 8 grams of suspected heroin and 91 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Layne was booked into Boyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, tampering with physical evidence, trafficking methamphetamine and heroin and first-degree fleeing or evading police (both via motor vehicle and on foot).

