K-9 bites ECSO deputy during shots fired call at Oakwood Terrace apartments

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office responded to the Oakwood Terrace Apartment complex Wednesday to a shots fired call.

ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told the News Journal that Davonta Allen was arrested for allegedly hitting a woman in the face and firing a gun into the air during an argument.

"As he was fleeing, he fired a single shot in the air," Lewis said. "The victim was treated for her injury."

Once deputies arrived, they found Allen running across the north end of the Oakwood Terrace property. Deputies then apprehended Allen.

Lewis said a law enforcement K-9 accidentally bit one of the deputies on scene while trying to apprehend Allen. The ECSO deputy was treated by EMS on scene.

Allen's charges were not immediately made available.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: ECSO arrests shooting suspect at Oakwood Terrace apartments