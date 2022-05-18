New K-9 Brev assists drug bust after traffic stop; 2 charged with dealing

Richmond Police Department officers found heroin, methamphetamine, a handgun, cash, a scale and other drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop Monday, May 16, 2022.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond Police Department's newest K-9 officer assisted with the arrest of two accused drug dealers.

Brev, with partner Officer Seara Burton, conducted a free-air sniff of a vehicle Monday and indicated to the odor of narcotics. A search found heroin, methamphetamine, a handgun and other items associated with the sale and use of narcotics and resulted in the arrests of two Richmond residents, according to an RPD news release.

Damin K. Barnett, 42, and Taylor Danielle Glander, 28, both of the 1400 block of Ridge Street, were arrested Monday and formally charged Tuesday by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Barnett is charged with dealing heroin and dealing methamphetamine, both as Level 2 felonies, and with Level 4 felony possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He is also accused of being a habitual offender.

Judge April Drake found probable cause for the three charges Tuesday and set a $100,000 bond. A Circuit Court initial hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. May 27, according to case records.

Glander is charged with Level 2 felony dealing heroin and Level 3 felony dealing methamphetamine. She remained jailed Tuesday on bonds of $45,500, with her case assigned to Superior Court 2.

Officers Amanda Thackrey and Scott Christie pulled over a white Nissan Altima driven by Barnett in the area of North 15th and North A streets. The officers observed indicators of criminal activity from Barnett and Glander, leading to Brev's free-air sniff, according to the release.

During the search, officers seized 38 grams of heroin and 33 grams of methamphetamine, the release said. The combined street value of the narcotics is estimated at $10,500. A firearm, scales, baggies, paraphernalia and cash were also found.

Burton and Brev completed their training in early April at Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, Indiana, and began work with RPD's second shift. They give RPD one K-9 team on each of its three shifts.

Barnett has another active case against him in Circuit Court, charging him with Level 6 felony theft and misdemeanor criminal mischief. He has a trial scheduled for June 21.

Previous felony convictions for Barnett include sexual battery, receiving stolen property, battery, intimidation, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of a narcotic drug, auto theft, forgery, criminal confinement, failure of a sexual offender to have identification and failure to register. He also has eight previous misdemeanor convictions, according to case records.

Glander has another Superior 2 case that accuses her of Level 6 felony auto theft. Her trial is scheduled for Oct. 11.

Glander has twice been convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine and has other felony convictions for assisting a criminal and criminal recklessness. She also has three previous misdemeanor convictions.

