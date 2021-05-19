K-9 deputy brings down a different kind of Barker

May 18—LEMOORE — A dog with the Kings County Sheriff's Office is receiving praise after taking down a suspect in a theft case.

According to a press release from the KCSO, deputies were dispatched to Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino last Tuesday and on arrival determined that suspect Anthony Barker had stolen the internal components from a slot machine, valued at $2,500, and left the area.

A short time later, Tachi Palace Security advised that Barker had returned to Casino and when security attempted contact him, he fled toward the Tachi-Yokut Rancheria. Deputies and Tribal Security searched the area where Barker was last seen and he was spotted jumping fences and running through the yards of several residences in the 16000 block of 17th Avenue, according to reports. As they closed in, Barker was seen entering a trailer located in the yard of a residence, police said.

The owner of the trailer informed deputies he hadn't permitted anyone to go inside and provided them with the keys to enter. Surrounded, Barker refused to exit, at which point K-9 Deputy Bluz was sent in to search the trailer and assist in the takedown as he hid in a bunk, police said.

A records check during their first call to the casino revealed that Barker has a no-bail warrant issued for his arrest for a pole violation and was a registered gang member. He's being held at Kings County Jail with a $75,000 bail.