K-9 finds meth, marijuana in contraband bust at Georgia state prison

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

A contraband bust at a Georgia state prison led to the seizure of over 500 grams of marijuana and more than 500 grams of meth.

On July 3, K-9 officers at Baldwin State Prison intercepted contraband before it made its way into the facility.

According to Georgia Department of Corrections, officers seized:

  • cellphones

  • cables

  • hotspots

  • charging blocks

  • tools

  • 2,000-plus grams of tobacco

  • 500-plus grams of marijuana

  • 500-plus grams of meth

It’s unclear if officials made any arrests or if anyone is facing charges. Officials didn’t give an exact location of where the contraband was seized.

