K-9 finds meth, marijuana in contraband bust at Georgia state prison
A contraband bust at a Georgia state prison led to the seizure of over 500 grams of marijuana and more than 500 grams of meth.
On July 3, K-9 officers at Baldwin State Prison intercepted contraband before it made its way into the facility.
According to Georgia Department of Corrections, officers seized:
cellphones
cables
hotspots
charging blocks
tools
2,000-plus grams of tobacco
500-plus grams of marijuana
500-plus grams of meth
It’s unclear if officials made any arrests or if anyone is facing charges. Officials didn’t give an exact location of where the contraband was seized.
