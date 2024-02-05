K-9 helps find missing 12-year-old, tracking for miles in freezing temps

**Related Video Above: Howling Heroes aims to keep retired K-9s and officers together.**

AUBURN, Mass. (WJW) — After a 12-year-old went missing, one Massachusetts police dog helped authorities track down the preteen.

The child had left their home around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, with the Auburn Police Department being alerted mere hours later. At the time, the kid had last been seen in a nearby neighborhood but there was nothing else to go on, the department said in a statement.

Police officer Ljunggren and K-9 Biza were one of a handful of first responders called to the search. Soon, even through the freezing cold temperatures, Biza was able to pick up the child’s scent, following it for more than two miles.

The K-9 came to an area that, according to the Auburn Police Department, showed signs the child had recently been there.

Officers converged on the spot and the child was located, safely being released to their parents a short time later.

“We are proud of the hard work put in by K-9 Biza and are happy to report a positive outcome!” the department said in the statement.

