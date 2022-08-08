K-9 helps seize suspected drugs in SUV during Fresno County stop. See where it was found

A driver was arrested during a traffic stop in Fresno County after a California Highway Patrol officer and K-9 located suspected narcotics in a hidden compartment inside the vehicle, authorities said.

The CHP officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Mazda CX-7 for following too close about 6:40 p.m. July 26 along northbound Interstate 5 near Russell Avenue, according to Sgt. Danny Bowen.

During the stop, the officer reportedly noticed factors that led him to believe the driver, identified as 34-year-old Jesus Manuel Rodriguez of Bell, was involved in criminal activity.

According to a CHP news release, K-9 Beny was used to perform an exterior sniff of the SUV and reportedly gave a positive alert to the possible odor of narcotics. When officers searched the vehicle, they located about five pounds of suspected fentanyl powder hidden inside what authorities called a “sophisticated aftermarket compartment.”

According to the release, the compartment was under the driver and passenger floor.

Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale and transportation of narcotics across non-contiguous counties, the CHP said.