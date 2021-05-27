K-9’s hot car death while deputy slept inside home was ‘avoidable,’ Georgia police say

Tanasia Kenney
·2 min read

A Georgia sheriff’s deputy has been demoted after his K-9 companion was found dead inside a hot patrol car.

Former Sgt. Willie Barkley was working an overnight shift May 13-14 when he left K-9 officer Khan asleep in a pen inside the car, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Barkley returned home the morning of May 14 and finished a few reports in his patrol car before heading inside to rest. He usually moved Khan to a pen in his yard, authorities said, but forgot the K-9 was still in the patrol car.

It wasn’t until the afternoon of May 14 that Barkley realized his mistake and found Khan dead from “apparent overheating.”

Temperatures in Forsyth reached the low to mid 70’s on May 14, according to Accuweather. However, experts say the inside of a car “can get dangerously and lethally hot” even on a mild day.

An internal affairs investigation determined Khan’s death was an “avoidable accident,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The case was turned over to the district attorney’s office, which declined to press charges against Barkley.

Barkley was demoted to sergeant and removed from field operations. He was also handed a five-day suspension without pay.

Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman said the department plans to make changes to its internal “hot dog system” and is looking into other technology to prevent something like this from happening again.

The system “ties in with the [patrol] car and if the temperature in the car gets above a certain degree it will alert the driver … roll the windows down and either alert on the horn or siren,” Freeman told McClatchy News. “We’re just looking to see what else is out there that we can use.”

Khan was 4 years old and had been with the department since July 2018, according to the sheriff’s office. Barkley had been his handler for one year.

Monroe County is about 70 miles southeast of Atlanta.

‘Hero’ firefighter of 40 years drowns saving woman on Georgia lake, officials say

‘Jellyfish jamboree.’ Sea of sticky, gelatinous blobs line Georgia beach, photos show

Neighbor shoots up couple’s home after not being invited to game night, Georgia cops say

Recommended Stories

  • 'There's not one Scrooge McDuck, there's a lot of them': The Sackler family's sprawling wealth became the focus of a Purdue Pharma bankruptcy hearing

    The Sacklers, the family that founded OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma, are estimated to be worth $11 billion.

  • Swiss scupper draft EU treaty in break with biggest trade partner

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Years of talks to bind Switzerland more closely to the European Union's single market collapsed on Wednesday when the Swiss government ditched a draft 2018 treaty cementing ties with its biggest trading partner. Faced with stiff domestic opposition to the pact, the cabinet said it would break off talks and try to turn the page with the bloc, which surrounds landlocked Switzerland. "We are opening a new chapter in our relations, hopefully a fruitful one," President Guy Parmelin told a news conference.

  • Only a tiny proportion of Peloton customers will return their recalled treadmills despite safety concerns, a new survey suggests

    Peloton recalled the $4,295 Tread+ and $2,495 Tread following reports that a child died during use - but some customers are keeping the machines.

  • Crews prepare to resume shipwreck demolition delayed by fire

    Salvage crews on the Georgia coast are preparing to resume demolition of an overturned cargo ship after work halted nearly two weeks ago when a large fire engulfed the shipwreck. The towering crane being used to saw the South Korean freighter Golden Ray into large chunks has been moved back into position straddling the wreck after the crane passed an inspection following the fire, Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes said Wednesday. The salvage team is waiting for engineers assessing fire damage to the shipwreck to declare that demolition can safely continue.

  • Kate Middleton Wore a Bright Pink Princess Dress For a Special Reason

    Fit for a princess.

  • Mayoral candidate in Mexico killed after sharing location in Facebook live stream

    Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says the killing was ‘without a doubt’ the work of organised crime gangs

  • Charles Barkley Talks His Improved Golf Game and How LeBron James Can Become the 'GOAT'

    "If he's able to win a championship this year, I got to take my hat off, this dude might be as good as Michael [Jordan]," Charles Barkley tells PEOPLE of LeBron James

  • Another fintech company will open a Charlotte office, creating up to 750 jobs

    The Fortune 100 company has leased six floors of the 10-story The Square at South End building.

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • Mystery as Senate rescinds confirmation of first female army secretary

    Christine Wormuth celebrated her confirmation on Twitter before Senate fracas saw it rolled back

  • Can Trump run again in 2024 election?

    Senate voted not to convict him of an impeachable offence for a second time

  • Fact check: Medical microchip developed by Columbia University has nothing to do with vaccines

    Online posts share misleading information about a new injectable microchip. This chip has yet to be tested on humans and is unrelated to vaccines.

  • These Ads Starring Lady Gaga and J.Lo Only Look Like a PSA

    Screenshot/YouTubeBy Michael McAuliff | KHNViewers could be excused for thinking Robert De Niro was just being a good fella in an ad promoting safe buildings amid the COVID pandemic, along with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Michael B. Jordan.They would be wrong.De Niro and the other A-list celebs are backing something called the Well Health-Safety seal, offered by the International Well Building Institute. The organization, a for-profit subsidiary of a real estate service company called Delos, is seizing on the global health crisis to raise its profile.“Feeling safe should be a right for all, not a privilege for some,” De Niro says in one of the spots.What the ad doesn’t tell viewers, though, is that the seal itself is something of a privilege that must be bought. And De Niro, plus Venus Williams, Wolfgang Puck, and even New Age guru Deepak Chopra, is being well paid to endorse the Well seal in a carefully planned and executed campaign.“We compensated them for their time,” IWBI President and CEO Rachel Hodgdon confirmed in an interview, explaining that the effort was modeled on a green schools campaign she ran several years ago at the U.S. Green Building Council. She declined to specify how much it cost to harness all that star power, or how much the company is spending to air the ads.A spokeswoman said the spots have run nationally since late January on more than 30 networks, including Bravo, MTV, TBS, FX, Paramount, CNBC and CNN, but said the dollars spent “are confidential."The cost is certainly substantial. Data from the ad-tracking firm iSpot.tv shows that the institute has spent nearly $500,000 to air six ads.“What I wanted to do with this campaign was make it very much in the style of a public service announcement,” Tony Antolino, the chief marketing officer at Delos, told Ad Age.But the effort very much services the bottom line of Delos.Not to be confused with the diabolical corporation of the same name in the HBO series Westworld, Delos was founded in 2009 by former Goldman Sachs partner Paul Scialla with the aim of linking real estate to the health and wellness industry.The company has raised $237 million from investors, including Bill Gates, according to Forbes.In interviews, Scialla describes himself as an “altruistic capitalist.” He told the Los Angeles luxury lifestyle publication Dreams that he saw “a unique opportunity to merge the world’s largest asset class — the $180 trillion worth of real estate—with the world’s fastest growing industry—wellness.”Putting together an all-star cast for a for-profit venture took some doing.“It wasn’t a fast process, because each of these celebrities and influencers has a rigorous process through which they filter any opportunity,” said Hodgdon, who also got director Spike Lee to ask questions of the famous “ambassadors.”“We went through a pretty intensive process of educating the celebrities and the teams that work with them on why there was heft and legitimacy behind what we were putting out there,” she said.She recalled Lady Gaga saying in one interview, “Look, I really believe in what you all are doing. I said yes to this because I think that this is really important.”Having clean, healthy buildings is undoubtedly important for many. It’s especially so for the International Well Building Institute, which is using its seal as a gateway into its broader building certification services.“What’s been exciting for us is that a lot of our customers who are entering in through the Well Health-Safety Rating are now beginning to upsize their commitment to achieve a full-on wellness certification, which is so important,” Hodgdon said.The price for the health seal starts at $2,730 and rises to $12,600. Getting seals for multiple locations or franchises can run up to $166,000. Starter costs are cheaper if a property owner already buys the broader certification service. That starts at about $9,000 and rises to just over $100,000. Additional testing services start at $6,500.Delos launched the certification standard in 2014 after what the institute says was a rigorous peer-reviewed process. The program is modeled on the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED program, and uses the Green Building Council to verify its work. Hodgdon worked there for a decade before moving to the IWBI, along with the Green Building Council’s founder, Rick Fedrizzi.The certification covers 10 categories, including such easily measured things as air and water quality, sound and temperature, and harder-to-pin-down items such as mental health, community "connectivities," movement and nourishment—all backed, Hodgdon said, by science and study.Whether meeting all the standards in those categories will also lead to a building's occupants becoming healthier and fulfilled probably will take a long time to prove. The company points to case studies—some done by its own workers and clients—that suggest the holistic approach pays off.Independent experts—scientists, doctors, engineers, mental and physical health experts, and others—who helped evaluate the initial standard described the concepts as sound.“They asked provocative questions. They were interested in what experts had to say. I thought it was a pretty good process,” said Ellen Tohn, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Brown University who runs an environmental engineering firm and is listed as a peer reviewer.Still there’s no guarantee it actually works. Even the well-regarded LEED program often doesn’t live up to its hope and hype.“It seems rather obvious: Skepticism is in order,” said John Scofield, a physics professor at Oberlin College in Ohio who has extensively studied the LEED program.Scofield noted that there is very little empirical data that can be used to verify the effects of certification programs, since landlords often refuse access to researchers.“Owners have little to gain by allowing someone to study the performance of their building. They have already garnered the green publicity and marketing that goes with the label,” he said.“In the end, all of these programs, no matter how well-intentioned, turn into marketing and money.”While Delos’ program appears to be the most ambitious attempt to create an independent arbiter of building health, there are others, including some run by nonprofits.Another option for builders less focused on the mind-body connection and more on just air quality is the Environmental Protection Agency’s Indoor airPlus certification program.It’s free.KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The highly anticipated 'Friends' reunion is finally here—here's how to watch it

    HBO chief Casey Bloys recently announced that the 'Friends' reunion special is set to film this spring—here's everything you need to know to watch it.

  • Bill Gates’ money manager accused of racism, sexual remarks and bullying, report says

    Larson would allegedly call employees ‘stupid’ and call their work ‘garbage’

  • Trump asks judge to dismiss Capitol riot conspiracy lawsuit filed by House Democrats

    Attorneys for Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a group of House Democrats accusing the former president of conspiring to inspire the assault on the US Capitol on 6 January. The lawmakers accused Mr Trump, Rudy Giulani and members of the Proud Boys and far-right militia groups of violating the Ku Klux Klan Act, a Reconstruction-era law prohibiting the use of “force, intimidation or threat” against “any citizen who is lawfully entitled to vote” in a presidential election, as a pro-Trump mob sought to forcefully overturn the results of the 2020 election while storming the halls of Congress. Separate motions to dismiss the suit from Mr Trump’s attorneys on Thursday argue that his speech to supporters near the Capitol – in which he said that “if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore” – was protected by the First Amendment.

  • European firefighters help Sri Lanka with 7-day ship fire

    European firefighters and salvage experts have joined Sri Lankan crews battling a seven-day fire on board a container ship carrying chemicals, officials said Thursday. The fire on board the MV X-Press Pearl, which is anchored off Sri Lanka's capital Colombo, has spread to the quarterdeck where the ship’s bridge is located, and a large number of containers have tumbled into the sea. X-Press Feeders, which operates the ship, said firefighters and salvage experts flown in from Europe were working with local authorities to try to save the vessel and its cargo despite the adverse weather due to the onset of southwest monsoons.

  • Biden administration shuts down Trump-instigated probe into Covid links to Wuhan lab

    The project was found to be an ineffective use of resources

  • Sudan and main rebel group kick off peace talks in Juba

    Sudan’s transitional government and the main rebel group kicked off a new round of peace talks Wednesday, officials said, the latest effort to end a decades-long conflict in the East African country. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling sovereign council, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and al-Hilu were attending a ceremonial meeting. Afterward, delegations from the government and the rebel group were to continue their closed deliberations in Juba, South Sudan's capital, according to the prime minister’s office.

  • Bernie Sanders drops effort to block US arms sale to Israel – report

    Senator has previously accused Israeli government of fomenting “racist nationalism”