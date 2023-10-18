K-9 Kitt died protecting Braintree police. Here's how he'll be honored Thursday

BRAINTREE − A statue of slain Braintree police K-9 Kitt will be dedicated along with a relocated Braintree police memorial during a ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday outside the Braintree police station at Union Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Kitt died after being shot three times as he charged at a suspect in a domestic violence incident outside the Braintree Village apartment complex on June 4, 2021.

The suspect shot at officers from a wooded area, wounding police officer Matthew Donoghue and Kitt's partner, Braintree police officer William Cushing. A third officer, Richard Seibert, was injured. The suspect was killed.

The bronze statue of Kitt was created by Salt Lake City sculptor Lena Torich, and was paid for through a fundraising campaign started by five Braintree students.

Kitt was born in Slovakia in August 2009 and brought to this country to be trained as a police dog. He and Cushing worked together for 11 years. Kitt was awarded the Braintree Police Medal of Valor for protecting officers during an armed confrontation in 2016.

After the 2021 shooting, Cushing discovered there weren't any programs to help K-9 teams who are the victims of violence. So Cushing helped form the nonprofit K9 Kitt Foundation, whose goal is to provide relief for violently injured K-9 teams around the country. It also seeks to help educate and train handlers and make sure K-9 teams have proper equipment.

A second-generation Braintree police officer and a 15-year veteran of the department, Cushing worked with Kitt for a decade. They were together not just on the job, but off the job as well.

"You spend more time together than you spend with your family," Cushing said of Kitt.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Braintree police K-9 Kitt to be honored with a memorial statue