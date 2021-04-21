K-9 locates meth during traffic stop

Apr. 21—OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Police Department says a vehicle pulled over for no license plates had methamphetamine inside.

Megan Rae Gooden, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a class B felony; failure to affix drug tax stamp, a class D felony; and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.

According to court filings, police said they pulled Gooden over because the vehicle she was driving did not have license plates. The vehicle was stopped on Highway 63 near Alta Vista Avenue on Monday.

A search by a police K-9 gave police probable cause to search the vehicle, they said.

Police said they located 43.9 grams of methamphetamine in seven different packages as well as a scale. They also located a knife with a blade longer than eight inches, according to court documents.

Bond was set for $25,000.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.