K-9 Menta used in aggravated burglary arrest

Feb. 10—Great Bend police officers were dispatched to a residence on Rosewood Drive in reference to a burglary in progress at 3:21 a.m. Friday.

A woman told police that 32-year-old Ryan Lang had kicked open the door of the residence and she locked herself in a room to get away from him.

Upon arrival to the scene, the officers noticed the door had been kicked open and deployed K-9 Menta. The dog entered the residence with multiple officers and they located Lang in a bedroom. Lang reportedly refused to comply with officer orders and K-9 Menta was deployed.

Officers then apprehended Lang, who was arrested and taken to the Barton County Jail where he was booked in lieu of bond on charges of aggravated burglary, felony interference with law enforcement, four counts of battering a law enforcement officer, harm to a police dog, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property.

Anyone with information in reference to this case is urged to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-729-1300.