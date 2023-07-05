K-9 missing from Fresno County police agency after fireworks scare him. 2nd dog this week

A second San Joaquin Valley K-9 officer escaped this week from an enclosure because he was bothered by fireworks, police say.

Kona, a 10-year-old German shepherd, went missing from his handler’s garage in Visalia about 11 p.m. Tuesday, the Farmersville Police Department said.

They said he was agitated by fireworks.

Reedley police and deputies with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office followed a tracker that was placed on the dog and found it in the 14000 block of Avenue 280 southeast of Visalia, but it was no longer on the dog’s collar, police said.

Kona weighs about 80 pounds and has a sable-colored coat, according to police. He was wearing a flat black nylon collar with no other identifiable tags on it.

“Kona is a well-trained police dog who is social and even-tempered,” police said. “He has extensive experience in dealing with the public.”

Police said anyone who spots the K-9 should not approach him.

Police ask anyone who sees the dog or has information to call the Reedley Police Department at 559-637-4250.

A Madera County Sheriff’s Office K-9 named Odin who went missing from his handler’s Fresno home was found on Sunday after about 18 hours.

Fireworks were suspected to be the cause in that case as well.

