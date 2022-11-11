K-9 officer Rakka helps Grove City police lick crime

Rakka, the Grove City Division of Police's K-9 officer, is handled by officer Jared Nelson. A prime duty of the Belgian Malinois is narcotics interdiction, Nelson said.

Like many other dogs, Rakka loves to play, sheds a lot, likes to lick people and charms most of those he meets.

His charming personality can change, however, when he's on the job.

Rakka, a 77-pound Belgian Malinois, is the full-time K-9 with the Grove City Division of Police.

With the division for about a year, Rakka has been on 154 calls thus far this year, has made a robbery suspect stop in his tracks with his mere presence and has tracked down an armed suspect hiding in a dumpster.

How Grove City Division of Police uses Rakka

"The No. 1 use for Rakka that we have seen has been narcotics interdiction," said Lt. Justin Gallo. "He will back up officers if they stop a car and they suspect – or if they have any kind of signs – that there's narcotics in the vehicle. That's where he's used primarily.

"The pure fact of a K-9 on scene is a force multiplier, as well. ... We've had a robbery suspect take off on foot, and he stopped and he said, ‘The presence of the K-9 is the reason I stopped. I didn't even want a piece of that.'"

Rakka works exclusively with his handler, officer Jared Nelson, which is typical of police dogs, according to Gallo. Rakka is with Nelson when off duty, too, and lives with Nelson.

The dog accompanies Nelson on patrol and is called on to assist on the scene of potential drug cases, tracking of fleeing suspects or whenever officers think Rakka would be an asset, Gallo said.

It was an armed domestic-violence suspect who had fled the scene before Rakka found him hiding in a dumpster, he said.

K-9 officer Rakka interacts with public, too

Noting that police officers serve the community and interact with the public, Gallo said Rakka has been trained to do the same.

"One of the coolest tools we use him for is for our public-relation events," Gallo said Oct. 28, noting that the next day, Rakka was scheduled to appear at the annual Boo Off Broadway Halloween event in downtown Grove City.

Rakka was there, “hanging out, passing out candy with officer Nelson," Gallo said.

Grove City police K-9 Rakka enjoys riding in his specially designed backseat compartment in one of the police division's patrol vehicles.

Rakka also joined police officers participating in an annual event held by Grove City Buddy Ball, which conducts a baseball program for children and adults with mental and physical disabilities, Gallo said.

"We attend that every year, as police and firefighters go out there and they graciously have us out. Rakka was a huge hit," he said. "We're partnered up with a child with special needs, an adult with special needs. We help them field the ball and throw the ball.

“You're their buddy for the day, run the bases with them, push them in a wheelchair. Rakka goes out there and it's fun. The kids and the adults and coaches can throw the ball, and he runs around and he's a fan favorite."

Go to grovecitybuddyball.com for more about the program.

"The best way to describe Rakka is he's very playful when he's not in work mode,” Nelson said. “When he's at home with his sisters – I have two other dogs – he's very playful with them. They all get along. He gets along great with my wife. But once we're at work, he knows it's time to work, and he has a different demeanor."

Rakka replaced Max, who died of cancer in 2021

The police division obtained Rakka after the premature death of Max, another Belgian Malinois who had succumbed to cancer in 2021.

A Franklin County Sheriff's Office K-9 also died in 2021.

During his nearly six years of service, Max was deployed 1,357 times, out of which 656 arrests were made, said officer Brian Kitko, who served as Max's handler.

Grove City K-9 officer Max

Both Max and Rakka were obtained and received their initial training from Storm Dog Tactical in Sunbury (stormdogtactical.com), according to Gallo.

"We go through our process to get a handler; they meet, and if a good match, it becomes official," he said.

Nelson, who previously was a firefighter, said he became interested in police work to help remove narcotics from the community. He was ready to partner with Rakka, he said, because narcotics interdiction is a prime task for the dog.

Training is ongoing, specific to Rakka even within group

Training remains a constant for Rakka, Nelson said.

"Initial training was six weeks with the professional trainer, and then after the initial training, I try to train Rakka at least an hour every shift, whether it be just narcotic training or tracking, something like that,” he said. “And then every Tuesday, central Ohio has a law-enforcement K-9 group that all train together with all the K-9s for eight hours.

"If I saw something during the week that I wanted to work on for training that day, I would discuss it with the K-9 group. We would train in scenarios specifically for Rakka, to watch Rakka work and see if we can improve him or how he's doing in that type of situation."

Also from Grove City police:Grove City's elders get help through former police detective turned coordinator

Rakka travels in his designated SUV police cruiser, equipped with a custom back seat for him to travel in, Nelson said.

Gallo said Ohio has heavy penalties for anyone injuring a police dog, outlined in the Ohio Revised Code. A relatively new Ohio law also allows fire departments to transfer a police dog in an ambulance, he said.

One thing Rakka hasn't done yet is bite anyone, Nelson said.

Such a use of force isn't employed lightly. It's guided by Ohio law and police guidelines, Gallo said.

A bite could happen only on command from Nelson, who said the need for it hasn’t occurred yet.

"The rest of the time, he just licks you," Gallo said.

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Grove City police K-9 officer Rakka ready to charm or chase