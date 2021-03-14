K-9 program aids in multiple Trempealeau County drug cases

Mar. 13—WHITEHALL — The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office used its K-9 program to assist in several recent drug arrests during traffic stops.

According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office:

—An Arcadia Police Department officer requested K-9 assistance at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. K-9 Javy was deployed and alerted to the presence of narcotics, leading to a vehicle search and the discovery of cocaine, marijuana and prescription medication without a valid prescription. Heidi E. Nelson, 24, of Eau Claire was arrested on drug charges.

—A Whitehall Police Department officer requested K-9 assistance at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. When Javy again was alerted to the presence of narcotics, a search found a loaded firearm, heroin and marijuana, leading to the arrest of Gage W. Lewallen, 28, of Augusta, for possession of a firearm by a felon and drug charges.

—A Sheriff's Office deputy deployed his K-9 partner Luke during a traffic stop at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the town of Gale. When Luke alerted to narcotics, a vehicle search yielded methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, leading to drug charges against Amanda J. Matheny, 38, of La Crosse.

—A Sheriff's Office deputy deployed his K-9 partner Luke during a traffic stop at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday in Arcadia. When the dog sensed narcotics, a search resulted in locating methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Dawn L. Malecki, 46, of Holcombe, Robert J. Boettiger, 33, of Bruce, and Travis W. Trudeau, 26, of Conrath, all were arrested on drug charges, and Malecki was booked in for OWI second offense.

The Sheriff's Department indicated the arrests are examples of how its K-9 program continues to be a valuable asset to area communities in the areas of narcotics enforcement and scent tracking.