K-9 Ronny to retire after 5 years of service with OSHP

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced the retirement of an officer.

>>Butler Twp. Police announces passing of retired K-9

K-9 Ronny retired Friday from the Wilmington Post of the OSHP after five years of service working with his handler, Trooper Brett Lee, according to social media.

He is a six-year-old Belgian Malinois/German Shepheard mix who won the Patrol’s 2019 “Dapper Dog Contest.”

Ronny was also featured on last year’s Valentine’s Day cards, OSHP said.

He plans to enjoy his retirement poolside while chewing on his favorite toys and playing fetch.