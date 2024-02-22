K-9 shot in DeSoto Co. officer-involved shooting dies

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, a police dog was killed after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in DeSoto County.

The department reported the death on social media.

"Today, we mourn the loss of Luca, a K-9 with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, who was killed in the line of duty,” the post said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his handler and the entire department during this time. Luca was a true hero, and his bravery and service will never be forgotten.”

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, K-9 Luca was killed in an officer-involved shooting in DeSoto County.

On Wednesday, DeSoto County deputies were involved in what started as a car chase.

According to a Mississippi Bureau of Investigation news release, the incident ended with deputies initiating a PIT maneuver on the subject's vehicle on U.S. 61, south of MS 3 in Lake Cormorant. A PIT maneuver, or precision immobilization technique, is when a police vehicle forces a vehicle to quickly turn and stop.

"The vehicle then came to a stop, and a K9 was released," MBI officials said in the press release. "The subject discharged a weapon, striking the K9. Deputies then discharged their weapons, striking the subject."

The unidentified suspect received fatal injuries.

