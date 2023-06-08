K-9 sniffs out 2 kilograms of meth inside vehicle during traffic stop in Henry County

Henry County police arrested a driver after they found two kilograms of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

The incident happened on June 1. A Henry County Police Department K-9 unit pulled a vehicle over in the Stockbridge area on Highway 138 for multiple equipment violations.

While the officer was talking to the driver, the K-9 alerted on the vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle and found two bags of drugs.

One person was arrested on trafficking charges. That person’s identity has not been released.