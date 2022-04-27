K-9 sniffs out gun in trunk of car in Lancaster High parking lot, district says

A K-9 unit sniffed out a pistol and pot in two vehicles Tuesday at Lancaster High School, officials said.

Initially, the K-9 searched the parking lot and its handler discovered two bags of what appeared to be marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a student’s car. The school suspended the student and they could face criminal charges.

In an unrelated vehicle search, the K-9 pointed out a pistol and two containers of marijuana in the trunk. That student is also facing disciplinary actions.

The district stated the items were found during a proactive search.

“We hope that parents, students, and our community will find some solace in the fact that our work to detect weapons was successful,” the district stated in a news release.

