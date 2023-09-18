K-9 sniffs out methamphetamine, leading to arrest, Ga. deputies say

A K-9′s sniffs led to the recent arrest of a Georgia man, according to the Towns County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Thursday, Sergeant Brian Forsyth was working when he saw a suspicious vehicle and activity in the parking lot in the parking lot of Cornerstone Baptist Church, located on Crane Creek Road.

The sergeant then called in K-9 Xena to assist.

After conducting a free-air sniff Xena gave a positive alert beside the passenger door, establishing probable cause.

A search of the car revealed a ‘crystal-like substance’ which tested positively for methamphetamine.

An illegally obtained prescription medication called Baclofen was also seized along with a large amount of cash.

After an investigation, officials determined this may have been a drug sale.

Mark Roberson, 36, of Blairsville was arrested.

Roberson was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession, and use of drug-related objects

Roberson is being held without bond at the Towns County Detention Center.

