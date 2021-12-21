K-9 sniffs out Washington state driver’s cocaine during Interstate 5 stop, CHP says

A driver from Washington state was arrested after a K-9 sniffed out narcotics inside his car during a traffic stop in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol said.

At about 12:15 p.m. Saturday, a California Highway Patrol officer stopped a 2018 Infiniti Q50 for a tinted windows violation along northbound Interstate 5 near Panoche Road, according to Merced-area CHP Officer Eric Zuniga.

During the stop, the officer noticed factors and tradecraft that led him to believe the driver was engaged in criminal activity, Zuniga said. CHP K-9 officer Beny was used to sniff the exterior of the car and gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics.

Officers searched the car and located about 20 pounds of suspected cocaine in the vehicle’s trunk, according to a CHP social media post. The driver, identified as 38-year-old Sean Michael Ellis of Newcastle, Wash., was arrested on suspicion of possession for sale or purchase of a controlled substance and transportation of a controlled substance, according to the CHP.

Authorities said the value of the suspected cocaine is believed to be about $256,000 wholesale, or about $640,000 street value if sold by the gram.