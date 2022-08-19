K-9 tracks down man accused of stealing car, fleeing from deputies, Iredell County sheriff says

An Iredell County Sheriff’s Office K-9 led deputies to a suspect accused of stealing a car before wrecking it, officials stated Thursday in a news release.

On Wednesday morning, a deputy tried to stop a 2013 Nissan Maxima on Wilkesboro Highway for a traffic violation, but the driver sped off, Sheriff Darren Campbell stated.

Another deputy spotted the Nissan a few minutes later about a mile north. The car was wrecked and abandoned.

Deputy N. Hodges and K-9 Levi tracked the suspect down.

Jason Bart Johnson was found hiding on someone’s property along Scotts Creek Road, the sheriff said.

Johnson was arrested and charged with felony fleeing to elude, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor careless and reckless driving, misdemeanor injury to real property and misdemeanor driving while license revoked.

A judge issued Johnson a $10,000 secured bond.

