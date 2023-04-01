K-9 unit assists with large drug seizure in Gaston County, police say

The Gaston County Police K-9 Unit helped with a large cocaine and fentanyl seizure on Tuesday, March 21.

According to a release from the Gaston County Police Department, the K-9 unit was asked to help a partner agency with an ongoing drug investigation. Officers and a K-9 went to a vehicle thought to be involved in trafficking in Gaston and Mecklenburg counties.

While investigating, the dog alerted the officers to the smell of narcotics in the car. Officers conducted a deeper search of the car, where they found more than 26 pounds of cocaine and about 53 pounds of fentanyl with an estimated value of $4.1 million.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and no charges have been filed.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

