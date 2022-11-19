K. Alyse Rettich appointed Miamisburg Municipal Court judge to fill seat of her late father

Dayton-area attorney K. Alyse Rettich will fill the seat on Miamisburg Municipal Court that opened when her father, Judge Robert Rettich III, died earlier this year.

Gov. Mike DeWine made the appointment, which ends Dec. 31, 2023.

>> Dayton police officer looking to qualify for 2024 Paralympics

Rettich will join the court on Dec. 5, less than a year since her father died in February.

If she wants to remain as the Municipal Court judge, she will have to win election in 2023 for a full term, which begins Jan. 1, 2024, according to Court News Ohio.

Rettich spent five years as an assistant Montgomery County prosecutor. She began her legal career as a law clerk for Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

She earned her law degree from the University of Dayton and holds an Master’s of Business Administration from the UD School of Business.

Rettich is involved in the legal community, according to Court News Ohio, including with the Ohio State Bar Association, the Dayton Bar Association, and as a mentor with the Supreme Court of Ohio’s Lawyer to Lawyer Mentoring Program.



