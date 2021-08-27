K&S (ASX:KSC) Is Increasing Its Dividend To AU$0.035

K&S Corporation Limited (ASX:KSC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 3rd of November to AU$0.035. This will take the annual payment to 3.7% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

K&S' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by K&S' earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 64.5% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from AU$0.12 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of AU$0.07. The dividend has shrunk at around 5.2% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. K&S has impressed us by growing EPS at 65% per year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that K&S could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

We Really Like K&S' Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for K&S that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

