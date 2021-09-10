K&S (ASX:KSC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

K&S Corporation Limited (ASX:KSC) will increase its dividend on the 3rd of November to AU$0.035. This makes the dividend yield 3.8%, which is above the industry average.

K&S' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by K&S' earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 64.5% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from AU$0.12 to AU$0.07. This works out to be a decline of approximately 5.2% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. It's encouraging to see K&S has been growing its earnings per share at 65% a year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

K&S Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that K&S is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for K&S that you should be aware of before investing.

