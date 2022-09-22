K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.10

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) will pay a dividend of CA$0.10 on the 14th of October. The dividend yield will be 4.0% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

K-Bro Linen Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, K-Bro Linen's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 80.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 135%, which probably can't continue without putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

K-Bro Linen Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from CA$1.1 total annually to CA$1.20. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, things aren't all that rosy. Over the past five years, it looks as though K-Bro Linen's EPS has declined at around 17% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for K-Bro Linen that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is K-Bro Linen not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

