K.C. Southern Agrees to $30 Billion CN Rail Deal, Jilting CP

1 / 3

K.C. Southern Agrees to $30 Billion CN Rail Deal, Jilting CP

Thomas Black
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Kansas City Southern agreed to a $30 billion merger with Canadian National Railway Co., scrapping a $25 billion deal with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. after it declined to boost its offer.

Under the deal, Canadian National will pay $200 and 1.129 shares of its stock for each share of Kansas City Southern, the U.S. railroad said in a statement Friday. Kansas City Southern paid a $700 million breakup fee to Canadian Pacific, which will be reimbursed by Canadian National.

Kansas City Southern last week deemed Canadian National’s bid superior and gave Canadian Pacific until the end of this week to sweeten its offer. Instead, Canadian Pacific said it wouldn’t enter a bidding war. It urged Kansas City Southern to drop its larger rival’s proposal because of heightened risk that the deal couldn’t win approval from U.S. regulators, which is still a looming question mark for Canadian National.

The ultimate outcome will determine which gets to be the first railroad to operate from Canada, down through the U.S. and on to Mexico. Kansas City Southern gets about half its revenue from Mexico, which is poised to capture investment as manufacturers seek to use a renegotiated trilateral trade agreement to shorten overseas supply lines.

“I am confident that together with KCS’s experienced and talented team, we will meaningfully connect the continent,” Canadian National Chief Executive Officer Jean-Jacques Ruest said in the statement.

Kansas City Southern was little changed at $294.52 at 1:11 p.m. in New York. The railroad’s shares had advanced 44% this year through Thursday. Canadian National declined 1.6% to C$126.23 in Toronto, while Canadian Pacific rose 1.5% to C$98.63.

Now that Kansas City Southern has spurned Canadian Pacific, the focus shifts to the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, which will decide whether Canadian National can use a voting trust to complete the financial portion of the transaction. Closing the deal is contingent on getting such approval.

The trust would allow Kansas City Southern stockholders to get paid for their shares while government approval to merge operations is pending -- a process that could take more than a year. The STB, which has final say on U.S. railroad mergers, has approved Canadian Pacific’s trust but hasn’t made a final decision on Canadian National’s.

Canadian National’s proposal is “illusory,” Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel said in a Thursday letter to Kansas City Southern’s board, citing opposition from the U.S. Justice Department and a large shareholder. Creel also pointed to the STB’s decision to judge the Canadian National proposal under tougher antitrust standards.

Canadian National has said it’s confident that its proposal will get regulatory approval.

Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific had reached a merger agreement in March that Canadian National topped in April. The U.S. carrier earlier this month said it planned to accept Canadian National’s offer.

Creel early Thursday said he “remained confident” that the STB wouldn’t approve Canadian National’s proposal for a voting trust, pointing to language in a recent ruling in which the board said it expected “to take a more cautious approach.”

The STB has said it would ultimately judge Canadian National’s proposal under stricter merger rules than Canadian Pacific’s, explaining that the smaller railroad’s plan would “result in the fewest overlapping routes.” Canadian National has to prove that its deal would be in the public interest, while Canadian Pacific merely has to establish that its tie-up wouldn’t hurt competition.

Kansas City Southern is the smallest of the seven large U.S. and Canadian railroads and one of the industry’s few substantial merger targets remaining.

(Updates with rail network map)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Kansas City Southern to merge with Canadian National, paid Canadian Pacific $700 million breakup fee

    Shares of Kansas City Southern rose 0.6% in Friday morning trading, after the Missouri-based railroad company said it has terminated its merger agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. , and will go with it determined was a "superior" bid from Canadian National Railway Co. . As a result, Kansas City Southern will pay Canadian Pacific a $700 million breakup fee, which will be reimbursed by Canadian National. In March, Kansas City Southern had agreed to be acquired by Canadian Pacific (CP) in a deal valued at $25 billion, but then received a $33.7 billion buyout bid from Canadian National in April. Kansas City Southern said Friday that under terms of the Canadian National deal, its shareholders will receive $200 in cash and 1.129 Canadian National shares (CN) for each Kansas City Southern share (KSU) they own, which at current stock prices values KSU at $318.53 each. Meanwhile, shares of CN are down 1.3% in morning trading and CP are up 0.7%. KSU shares have now rallied 44.7% year to date, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 24.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 12.2%.

  • UPDATE 2-Kansas City Southern sticks to Canadian National after Canadian Pacific fails to raise bid

    Kansas City Southern on Friday reiterated that Canadian National Railway's offer was "superior" after Canadian Pacific Railway refused to raise its bid, moving a step closer to creating the largest ever merger of North American railways by transaction value. Kansas City Southern last week accepted Canadian National's $33.6 billion offer, upending a $29 billion deal with its competitor Canadian Pacific. The U.S. railroad on Friday said it paid Canadian Pacific a breakup fee of $700 million, which would be reimbursed by Canadian National.

  • KC Southern takes buyout from Canadian National Railway

    Kansas City Southern has abandoned its agreement to be acquired by Canadian Pacific, choosing instead a competing bid from Canadian National Railway with a bigger price tag, but also greater regulatory risks. The decision Friday comes one day after Canadian Pacific said that it wasn't budging from its initial $25 billion buyout agreement made in March, even after Kansas City Southern said that a richer $33.6 billion bid from Canadian National appeared to be superior. Canadian Pacific has consistently argued that a tie-up between Kansas City and Canadian National would have trouble getting approved by antitrust regulators and as recently as Thursday, said that it would not boost its original offer.

  • How To Invest In Stocks: IBD Digital Webinar Notes

    Interested in investing in stocks? Looking for tips on how to find the best stocks to buy and watch? Join IBD every 2 weeks for a free IBD Digital webinar.

  • CP Rail Pursues Kansas City Takeover in Case the CN Deal Falls Through

    Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) has announced it will continue to pursue a takeover of Kansas City Southern (KCS) (KSU) even after being rejected by the U.S. railway's board on May 13. KCS plans to instead associate with Canadian National Railway (CNR) as it determined its offer of $33.7 billion in cash and stocks was superior to Canadian Pacific. CP Rail originally proposed to merge with KCS with an offer valued at $25.2 billion. CP Rail sent a letter to the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB) on Friday in response to KCS's decision to end the merger deal between the two railways, which the STB had already approved. In the letter, CP Rail said it would continue seeking regulatory approval to acquire KCS if the U.S. railroad's deal with rival CN Rail doesn’t materialize. CP Rail said it doesn't believe the deal with CN Rail will get regulatory approval and won’t raise its bid. CP Rail's attorney David L. Meyer wrote in the letter to the STB, "CP believes that pursuing its application is in the best interests of both KCS and the public so that the pro-competitive CP-KCS transaction can proceed to be reviewed by the board and – in the event KCS's agreement with CN is terminated or CN is otherwise unable to acquire control of KCS – a potential acquisition of KCS by CP could be implemented without undue delay." The two Canadian companies are looking to acquire the U.S. company to create the first railroad through the United States, Mexico, and Canada. (See Canadian Pacific stock analysis on TipRanks) Earlier this week, National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen downgraded CP Rail to Hold from Buy but maintained a C$102.00 price target (3.4% upside potential). Doerksen indicated that CP Rail’s risk-reward ratio is less than ideal. The merger between CN Rail and KCS, if approved, could pose a threat to some of CP Rail’s existing traffic. The possibility also exists that CP Rail will increase its bid, putting downward pressure on the stock in the near term. Overall, consensus on the Street is that CP is a Strong Buy based on 12 Buys and 3 Holds. The average analyst price target of C$103.09 implies 4.5% upside potential to current levels. TipRanks’ Smart Score CP scores a "Perfect 10” on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock’s returns are very likely to outperform the overall market. Related News: Silvercorp Metals Posts 122% Profit Growth in Q4; Shares Drop 4% Whitecap Resources Closes Kicking Horse Oil & Gas Acquisition; Hikes Dividend 8% Canadian National Railway Misses On Revenue In 1Q More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Newtopia Revenue Falls 33% in the First Quarter; Shares Jump 4% Hormel Foods Shares Pop 7.4% on Solid Q2 Beat, Raised Top-line Guidance Silvercorp Metals Posts 122% Profit Growth in Q4; Shares Drop 4% Bj’s Wholesale Posts Upbeat Q1 Results; Shares Drop 5%

  • IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Avantor Trades In Buy Range After Earnings Beat; Should You Invest?

    Among leading growth stocks, our IBD 50 Stocks To Watch pick today is Avantor, which has recently held support at its 50-day line.

  • BMO investment arm sold Microsoft over U.S. Army headset deal

    A responsible-investment arm of Canada’s Bank of Montreal sold roughly $275 million worth of Microsoft Corp shares because of the company's recent U.S. Army contract for augmented reality headsets, a bank spokesman said on Friday. BMO's responsible investment managers worried that the $22 billion Army contract Microsoft won in March moves the technology from a proof-of-concept phase to a battlefield-ready product outside its investment strategies' mandate, BMO representatives said. The contract "sits at odds with our central investment philosophy to avoid companies with damaging businesses practices, and we class bespoke military equipment as one component of our avoid criteria," Jamie Jenkins, head of the Responsible Global Equities team at BMO, said in an e-mailed statement.

  • Foot Locker to close Footaction stores after colossal Q1 earnings

    Foot Locker reported Q1 earnings that smashed consensus estimates while announcing that it will wind down its Footaction brand.

  • Infineon Adds to Doubts About Europe’s Chipmaking Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s plan to become a powerhouse in producing next-generation semiconductors will do little to help the region’s vital industries today, one of its biggest homegrown chipmakers said Thursday.“We think Europe should focus on bringing modern, but not state-of-the art technology” to meet local demand, Helmut Gassel, Infineon Technologies AG’s chief marketing officer, said in an interview.As chip shortages ripple through industry after industry -- preventing companies from fulfilling demand for products from cars to game consoles and refrigerators -- the EU wants to double its chip production to at least 20% of global supply in the next decade.Read More: Chip Crisis in ‘Danger Zone’ as Wait Times Reach New Record The approach aims to boost the design and production of 20-nanometer to 10-nanometer chips with the help of a European alliance of chipmakers, research centers and national governments. It would then target production below 5-nanometers down to 2-nanometers, an ambitious goal not yet reached by industry leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. or South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co.But the goals for the cutting-edge chips that are more expensive to make have drawn skepticism from the industry. The decline of the region’s consumer electronics industry in recent decades has left Europe without obvious customers for the smallest and most powerful components. Carmakers, whose vehicles have room to hide older, bulkier chips, are where most of the demand for semiconductors lies for now. Only fully autonomous vehicles would eventually be able to take advantage of the higher computing power found in the more advanced chips, Gassel said. The German company is one of the world’s largest suppliers of automotive chips. “The vast majority, if not all of the components, in a car today and in the next five years to come, won’t take any benefit from anything below 20-nanometers,” said Gassel. “If your product doesn’t need the functionality, then you will not use it because every time you shrink” transistors on chips, the cost goes up exponentially. STMicroelectronics NV Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Chery has also distanced his company from the EU’s ambition. “If it’s about advanced technologies, we don’t have any reason to participate,” Chery told French news channel BFM TV this month. “That’s marginal to our activities.”Gassel said if the alliance’s plans were more targeted to the European ecosystem, including automotive, industrial and internet-of-things production, the company would be willing to participate.Read More: EU’s Breton Says Time to Fix ‘Naive’ Approach to Chip SupplySpeed NeedThe architect of the EU chip plan, Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton, pushed back at a press conference later on Thursday, saying his job is to “prepare for the next market and it will come sooner than we think.”For now, European chip suppliers were focused on car components as that’s where the market lies, said Breton. However, he said Europe will need very high-speed processors to power 5G wireless networks and so-called edge computing, where devices process data themselves instead of transmitting it back to a data center. Pointing to foreign companies like TSMC, Samsung and Intel Corp. that are already making plans to produce semiconductors below 5 nanometers, Breton said “if others see the market, I don’t see why, in Europe, we don’t see the market.”ASML Holding NV, the Dutch producer of chip manufacturing equipment, backed him up. The prospect of new innovations means it makes “perfect sense” to build a European production base, ASML Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink said at the press conference alongside Breton.(Adds Breton, ASML CEO reaction from 10th paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin falls below $40,000 as BlockFi mistakenly sends coins worth millions to users

    Top crypto dips again as markets continue to be volatile while US lender makes incorrect promotional payouts in bitcoins instead of dollars

  • Arrest made in decades-old Texas cold case murder to which notorious serial killer had falsely confessed

    In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986

  • ‘What else has to happen?’: Democrat’s speech chastising GOP for blocking Capitol riot commission goes viral

    Ohio congressman attracts almost 3.9m views for ripping into opposition over 6 January investigation

  • Gohmert admits people think he's 'the dumbest guy in Congress' in speech immediately mocked for its stupidity

    Critics on Twitter ask if Texas Republican is ‘the dumbest guy? Or just the most aware dumbest guy?’ after rambling in front of Congress

  • Five Oregon counties vote to move to Idaho in bid to escape Democrats

    ‘I understand why many people want to be Idahoans,’ governor Brad Little says, describing move as ‘within the realm of possibility’

  • ‘Lori Lightfoot is a monster’: Tucker Carlson compares Chicago mayor to Nazi over policy favouring Black journalists

    ‘Yes, that was a Nazi reference. It was deserved,’ says Carlson

  • All soccer suspended in Argentina because of virus cases

    All soccer in Argentina was suspended for nine days Friday ahead of a strict shutdown decree for much of the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. The move comes about three weeks before the June 13 start of Copa America, the continental soccer championship scheduled to be played in Argentina. The suspension is yet another blow for Copa America organizer CONMEBOL.

  • Trump news – live: 35 Republicans defy ex-president to back Capitol riot commission

    Follow the latest developments in US politics

  • Girl gives birth and hands baby to stranger in New Jersey restaurant before fleeing

    She was eventually located by police and taken to a nearby hospital

  • Men are complaining about all-female gym that went viral on Tik Tok

    Women say they ‘feel excluded from spaces everyday’

  • Cops charged after arrest of 73-year-old with dementia caught on video in Colorado

    The woman said she suffered a broken arm and dislocated shoulder from the arrest.