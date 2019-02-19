Are K&S Corporation Limited’s (ASX:KSC) Interest Costs Too High?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like K&S Corporation Limited (ASX:KSC), with a market cap of AU$185m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes crucial, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. However, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into KSC here.

How does KSC’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

KSC has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from AU$123m to AU$146m – this includes long-term debt. With this increase in debt, KSC currently has AU$16m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Moreover, KSC has generated AU$41m in operating cash flow over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 28%, indicating that KSC’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In KSC’s case, it is able to generate 0.28x cash from its debt capital.

Can KSC pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at AU$170m, the company arguably has a rather low level of current assets relative its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 0.95x.

Is KSC’s debt level acceptable?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 66%, KSC can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can test if KSC’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For KSC, the ratio of 1.13x suggests that interest is not strongly covered, which means that lenders may be more reluctant to lend out more funding as KSC’s low interest coverage already puts the company at higher risk of default.

Next Steps:

KSC’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Though its lack of liquidity raises questions over current asset management practices for the small-cap. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how KSC has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research K&S to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

