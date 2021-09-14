Get K-Cups for a steal at Bed, Bath & Beyond right now

Save on K-Cups from your favorite brands when you buy 44- or 48-packs from Bed, Bath & Beyond.

Anyone who owns a Keurig knows that when K-cups are on sale, it's time to rush to the checkout. If that's you, get ready to shop, because right now at Bed Bath & Beyond you can get K-cups from top brands for as low as $20 for a 48-count box. That's just $0.42 per cup of java!

If you want the taste of Dunkin Donuts original blend coffee without having to step out your front door, grab the 44 K-cup box for down from $29.99 to just $20, or just 45 cents per cup. Other favorites, like the Barista Prima Coffeehouse Italian roast or Green Mountain's Half-Caff option, are on sale for an even better deal—you can pick up a 48-pack for the same $20 price, meaning your total cost is only 42 ents a cup. At these prices, you can feel free to add some fancy flavors (Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll flavor, anyone?) Just don't wait—savings these good won't last.

