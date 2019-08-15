K.M. Sugar Mills (NSE:KMSUGAR) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, K.M. Sugar Mills Limited (NSE:KMSUGAR) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is K.M. Sugar Mills's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 K.M. Sugar Mills had ₹1.09b of debt, an increase on ₹987.3m, over one year. However, it does have ₹43.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹1.04b.

NSEI:KMSUGAR Historical Debt, August 15th 2019 More

How Healthy Is K.M. Sugar Mills's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that K.M. Sugar Mills had liabilities of ₹2.77b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹473.3m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹43.9m and ₹326.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ₹2.87b.

This deficit casts a shadow over the ₹611.8m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, K.M. Sugar Mills would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

K.M. Sugar Mills has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.9 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 3.2 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. However, it should be some comfort for shareholders to recall that K.M. Sugar Mills actually grew its EBIT by a hefty 243%, over the last 12 months. If that earnings trend continues it will make its debt load much more manageable in the future. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since K.M. Sugar Mills will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Considering the last three years, K.M. Sugar Mills actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.