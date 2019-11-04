The K.M. Sugar Mills (NSE:KMSUGAR) Share Price Has Gained 103%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention?

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Long term K.M. Sugar Mills Limited (NSE:KMSUGAR) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 103% in five years. And in the last week the share price has popped 16%.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, K.M. Sugar Mills managed to grow its earnings per share at 9.4% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 15% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NSEI:KMSUGAR Past and Future Earnings, November 4th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

Investors in K.M. Sugar Mills had a tough year, with a total loss of 23%, against a market gain of about 8.2%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 15% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

