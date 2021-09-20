K-pop group BLACKPINK are the first Asian artists ever to be named SDG advocates by UN

South Korean girl group BLACKPINK was recently appointed by the United Nations (UN) as an advocate for its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) to “encourage young people to take #ClimateAction to protect the planet.”



SDG advocates in your area: The UN welcomed the popular K-pop group — composed of Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa — with a tweet on Saturday announcing the group members’ official appointment as SDG advocates by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.





Welcome #BLACKPINK to the UN family!

They have engaged with @COP26 to encourage young people to take #ClimateAction to protect the planet and were appointed today by Secretary General @antonioguterres as our new Sustainable Development Goals #SDG advocates.@ygofficialblink pic.twitter.com/HTXhX7wWSs



— UN News (@UN_News_Centre) September 17, 2021







Members of the group said they felt “honored to be joining this journey towards a better world,” according to Soompi.

YG Entertainment, which manages BLACKPINK, revealed that the group are the first Asian artists to ever become SDG advocates.

“We truly believe in the importance of collective action,” the group was quoted as saying. “We will only be able to make a difference when we come together, for the good of everyone. Now is the time to act for a safer tomorrow and a better future.”



#GlobalsquadGOALS: The UN noted on its website that it has set 17 SDGs, which were established in 2015, as a “universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.”



BLACKPINK was also appointed as advocates for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in February of this year. As part of their advocacy, the group released a video that aims to raise awareness about climate change.



Featured Image via BLACKPINK

