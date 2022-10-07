K-pop group BTS members face possible military conscription

4
HYUNG-JIN KIM
·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military appears to want to conscript members of the K-pop supergroup BTS for mandatory military duties, as the public remains sharply divided over whether they should be given exemptions.

Lee Ki Sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, told lawmakers on Friday that it’s “desirable” for BTS members to fulfill their military duties to ensure fairness in the country’s military service.

Earlier this week, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup made almost identical comments about BTS at a parliamentary committee meeting, and Culture Minister Park Bo Gyoon said his ministry would soon finalize its position on the issue.

Whether the band’s seven members must serve in the army is one of the hottest issues in South Korea because its oldest member, Jin, faces possible enlistment early next year after turning 30 in December.

Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to perform 18-21 months of military service. But the law provides special exemptions for athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers who have won top prizes in certain competitions that enhance national prestige.

Without a revision of the law, the government can take steps to grant special exemptions. But past exemptions for people who performed well in non-designated competitions triggered serious debate about the fairness of the system.

Since the draft forces young men to suspend their professional careers or studies, the dodging of military duties or creation of exemptions is a highly sensitive issue.

In one recent survey, about 61% of respondents supported exemptions for entertainers such as BTS, while in another, about 54% said BTS members should serve in the military.

Several amendments of the conscription law that would pave the way for BTS members to be exempted have been introduced in the National Assembly, but haven't been voted on with lawmakers sharply divided on the matter.

Lee, the defense minister, earlier said he had ordered officials to consider conducting a public survey to help determine whether to grant exemptions to BTS. But the Defense Ministry later said it would not carry out such a survey.

In August, Lee said if BTS members join the military, they would likely be allowed to continue practicing and to join other non-serving BTS members in overseas group tours.

People who are exempted from the draft are released from the military after three weeks of basic training. They are also required to perform 544 hours of volunteer work and continue serving in their professional fields for 34 months.

Recommended Stories

  • Nobel Peace Prize Jointly Awarded to Belarus Rights Activist, Russian and Ukrainian Groups

    (Bloomberg) -- Human rights advocates in the former Soviet neighbors of Belarus, Ukraine and Russia won the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts to fight authoritarian regimes as Europe’s worst military confrontation since World War II is roiling the region.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by D

  • Factbox-Baltic Pipe gas calms European nerves over Russian shortfall

    The Baltic Pipe project began sending gas to Poland at the start of this month, days after explosions damaged the Nord Stream network and eliminated the biggest Russian supply route to Europe. Below is a summary of facts around the pipeline's launch on Oct. 1, which marks the beginning of Europe's peak demand winter heating season. It also enables gas to flow to Denmark from Poland.

  • Missiles, drones hit Zaporizhzhia again as death toll rises

    The death toll from a missile attack on apartment buildings in a southern Ukrainian city rose to 11 as more Russian missiles and — for the first time — explosive packed drones targeted Ukrainian-held Zaporizhzhia on Friday. As the war sparked by Russia's February invasion of its neighbor ground on, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to human rights organizations in Russia and Ukraine, and an activist jailed in Russian ally Belarus. Asked by a reporter whether the prize shared by Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties should be seen as a “birthday gift” to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who turned 70 on Friday, committee chair Berit Reiss-Andersen said no.

  • The DOJ believes Trump still may not have returned all White House documents after FBI already seized thousands of pages of material: report

    The FBI seized at least 11,000 pages of documents from Mar-a-Lago, along with material Donald Trump's team returned after the government's request.

  • Bullpen, right-handed bat, rotation help all high on Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen’s to-do list

    “I’m tired of being the young team,” Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen said when addressing off-season needs. “I want to be the winning team.”

  • Berlin’s Alliance With Paris Starts to Creak With EU in a Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz were smiling as they posed for photos before a long dinner this week in Berlin, but there was a chill in the air.Most Read from BloombergMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Trump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Sugg

  • BLACKPINK Teases Visuals From Born Pink World Tour: See the Pics

    The K-pop group's global trek is scheduled to kick off Oct. 15.

  • Sri Lanka Court Gives Go-Ahead for Case Against Former President

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s top court has granted permission for legal proceedings against former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who’s been blamed for alleged mismanagement that’s left the island nation facing its worst economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of S

  • Family of Fort Worth girl kidnapped 51 years ago headed to South Carolina for search

    “I just can’t quit. There is a lead now and we have to check it,” said Jeff Highsmith, the brother of the kidnapped Fort Worth girl.

  • Michael Chandler: It’s crazy that Charles Oliveira is an underdog against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

    Michael Chandler doesn't agree with the betting odds for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev.

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Says Putin ‘Not Joking’ on Nuclear Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warnings that he may resort to deploying tactical nuclear weapons must be taken seriously. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s staff clarified comments he made Thursday after Russian officials seized on them to accuse the Ukrainian president of calling on NATO allies to carry out a nuclear strike against Russia.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets S

  • Republican nominee for Missouri auditor wants to investigate schools, ‘Critical Race Theory’

    “One of the jobs of the auditor is to look at money spent and, if money’s being wasted, to highlight that,” Fitzpatrick said. “From my perspective, that type of curriculum is a waste of taxpayer money.”

  • Biden Says US Worried Putin's Nuclear Threats Are Real

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;said the US&nbsp;is worried that Russian President&nbsp;Vladimir Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons are real and could lead to "Armageddon." Rebecca Choong Wilkins reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread

    The Rams are the favorite heading into their Sunday matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium, but where is the smart betting money on the game?

  • Mass Killing at Thai Preschool Prompts Calls for Drug Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- A day after a former cop involved with drugs went on a killing spree in Thailand that left two dozen pre-schoolers dead, calls are mounting for a national crackdown on the cartels that traffic billions of dollars of illicit substances a year.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by D

  • Taiwan Tensions Spark New Round of US War-Gaming on Risk to TSMC

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden has been explicit in vowing to commit US forces in the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan. The question occupying US and Taiwanese officials is the fate of the island’s flagship semiconductor industry. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign

  • Updates: SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of communication satellites from Space Force Station

    Follow real-time updates from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station as SpaceX targets between 7:06 p.m. EDT on Fri., Oct. 7, for a Falcon 9 launch.

  • Constance Wu Calls Simu Liu's Joke About Her 2019 Tweets "a Betrayal"

    On the Oct. 5 episode of Red Table Talk, Constance Wu reflected on the “betrayal” she felt after Simu Liu joked about her controversial 2019 Fresh of the Boat renewal tweets.

  • Appliances, electronics retailer Comfy opens new flagship store in Kyiv, plans to open more

    Comfy, a household appliances and electronics retailer, opened a new flagship store in the center of Kyiv on Oct. 6, and announced plans to open another store in the Kyiv suburban town of Brovary even as Russia’s invasion and war on Ukraine continues.

  • If America Is Still America, It Must Step Up Its Support for Ukraine

    The cost of supporting Ukraine may be high but the cost of failing to keep doing so would be much higher, writes Mikhail Khodorkovsky