K-Pop? How about T-Pop? Thai artists shoot for global audience

  • Members of Thai female band Lyra sing at a recording studio in Bangkok
  • Members of Thai female band Lyra record a music video in Bangkok
  • Members of Thai female band Lyra pose for a promotional picture in Bangkok
  • Members of Thai female band Lyra record a music video in Bangkok
1 / 4

K-Pop? How about T-Pop? Thai artists shoot for global audience

Members of Thai female band Lyra sing at a recording studio in Bangkok
Chayut Setboonsarng and Jiraporn Kuhakan

By Chayut Setboonsarng and Jiraporn Kuhakan

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Move over K-Pop. Here comes T-Pop.

Thai female band Lyra, backed by the world's biggest music label Universal Music Group (UMG), is hoping to harness its devoted fan base and match the success of South Korean artists who have who turned 'K-Pop' into an international phenomenon.

"We have high expectations. We want to introduce ... T-Pop music to the world," said 20-year-old Lyra member Jennis Oprasert.

Last year UMG partnered with Thai firm Independent Artist Management (iAM) to launch the six-member group, after auditioning some 80 girls and young women from the popular idol group BNK48.

"It's a bet," said Paul Sirisant, who heads UMG in Thailand. But he believes originality will drive the band's success.

The group trained for months remotely via Zoom and later lived together in a house after plans to go to Los Angeles were interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We saw them transform into their individual artistic selves, which is great, but there were many tears," Sirisant told Reuters.

Navigating the shift from BNK48's musical style was not always straightforward.

"It's not an easy ride at all," said 18-year-old Natticha 'Fond' Chantaravareelekha.

"The dancing, the music genre is different. I've never done it before, but even though it's hard, I've loved (doing) it since I was a kid, so I'm ready."

Their eponymous debut single has over 6.5 million views on YouTube after about two months online.

"We incorporated Thai elements by including sounds from two traditional instruments," another member, Punsikorn 'Pun' Tiyakorn, 20, who also came up with the group's name.

Fans at home and abroad have been supportive.

"I will support them until the end," said 23-year-old Danaiphat Singto, as he watched a video of a performance by the band in Bangkok. "I really want them to reach global audiences."

The band is part of a wave of Thai musicians gaining attention from audiences and investors abroad.

Thai-German singer Jannine Weigel was the first artist to sign with RedRecords, a venture between UMG and low-cost carrier AirAsia.

Early signs of success already have labels planning new groups.

"We plan to have more bands with Universal," chief operating officer at iAM, Nataphol Pavaravadhana, said.

"It will be different from Lyra for sure. Maybe indie. Stay tuned."

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Jiraporn Kuhakan; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

Latest Stories

  • Biden says he is 'working on' getting the coronavirus vaccine

    President-elect Joe Biden told reporters Wednesday that his team is working to get him the coronavirus vaccine and that he plans to receive his doses on camera.

  • Pence and wife get vaccinated for COVID as Trump's shot remains 'under consideration'

    Vice President Mike Pence received his first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in a televised event in Washington, D.C., Friday morning, becoming the first prominent member of the Trump administration to get one.

  • US election: Texas ex-officer charged for botched arrest in voter conspiracy

    The Texas ex-police officer drove a man off the road at gunpoint trying to uncover election fraud.

  • Analysis-U.S., Iran and inertia, an axis to dampen France's Lebanese dreams

    PARIS (Reuters) -During a private dinner in Paris last month, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made clear that Washington was unhappy with France's strategy to include Iran-backed Hezbollah in efforts to resolve the economic and political crisis in Lebanon. French President Emmanuel Macron has been spearheading international efforts to rescue the former French protectorate from its deepest crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war. Macron is trying to use Paris' historical influence to persuade squabbling Lebanese politicians to adopt a road map and form a new government tasked with rooting out corruption, a prerequisite for international donors including the IMF to unlock billions of dollars in aid.

  • Pfizer says 'millions' of vaccine doses are waiting to be shipped — but the government hasn't told them where to go

    It's no secret that there aren't enough Pfizer vaccine doses for every American who wants one. But there are at least a few million more sitting in a warehouse, waiting for the government to decide where they're headed, Pfizer said.After receiving emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last week, Pfizer said Thursday that it has since shipped out the 2.9 million vaccine doses the U.S. government told the company to distribute. But Pfizer "has millions more doses sitting in warehouses awaiting instructions for where to ship" Bloomberg reports. Pfizer also denied it was the cause of shipping delays some states complained about, saying it's the federal government causing the holdup.The vast majority of Americans have said they'll get the coronavirus vaccine, with many ready to take it as soon as possible. So far, there are only enough doses available to start vaccinating people in nursing homes and frontline health care workers, whom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed to prioritize.The U.S. bought 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the summer. But the Trump administration reportedly turned down Pfizer's offer to sell the U.S. more doses a few months later, meaning Pfizer may not be able to get another shipment to Americans until summer 2021. The U.S. did buy another another 100 million Moderna vaccine doses last week.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment' Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House

  • A pandemic is the time to be home for the holidays, doctors say — your own home

    Small enclosed spaces with poor ventilation pose a greater risk for coronavirus transmission, according to the CDC.

  • How Trump made 2020 the Year of Disinformation

    COVID-19 and Donald Trump’s election loss will dominate the history books about 2020, but the story connecting those two things and nearly everything else this year was the Republican Party’s adoption of disinformation as one of its primary political strategies.

  • Biden's incoming deputy chief of staff apologizes for calling Republicans 'a bunch of f---ers'

    "I used some words that I probably could have chosen better," O'Malley Dillon said on Thursday, per a Politico report.

  • Freed Nigerian schoolboys welcomed; calls for more security

    Bleary, barefoot, apparently numbed by a week of captivity, more than 300 Nigerian schoolboys, freed after being kidnapped in an attack on their school, were welcomed by the governor of Katsina state Friday. The relatively quick release of the more than 330 boys took place after a prompt response by the government, which appears to have learned from earlier mass school abductions, especially of the Chibok schoolgirls, that did not have such a happy result. The students' nightmare began on the night of Dec. 11 when they were seized by men armed with AK-47 rifles from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara village in Katsina state in northwestern Nigeria.

  • Australian couple killed in 'terrorism incident' by 'known extremist'

    Australian detectives suspect the deaths of an elderly couple in their Brisbane home is a "terrorism incident" perpetrated by a knife-wielding man who was shot dead by police, officials said on Friday. Raghe Abdi, 22, threatened police with a knife before he was shot dead on a highway on the outskirts of Brisbane on Thursday morning, officers said. The bodies of an 87-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman were found in their home later on Thursday near where Abdi died, Queensland state Police Deputy Commissioner Tracy Linford said. Ms Linfold declined to detail how they had died but homicide detectives had found evidence that Abdi had been in the house, she said. Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the known extremist had been acting alone. "We had no choice but to declare this as a terrorism incident," Ms Carroll told reporters. Australia Federal Police suspect Abdi had been influenced by the Islamic State group. He was arrested on suspicion that he was trying to join extremists when he attempted to depart Brisbane Airport for Somalia in May 2019. He was released without charge due to insufficient evidence, but his passport was cancelled. In June 2019, he was charged with further offences including refusing to give detectives the pass code for his phone. He was free on bail and had been forced to wear a GPS tracking device, which he had cut off before he was shot.

  • Nigeria reopens borders after more than a year

    Nigeria will open four border crossing points immediately, more than a year after closing all its land frontiers in an effort to crack down on smuggling. At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday (December 16) the government approved the reopening of crossings in the North West, South West and South with the rest reopening at the end of the year. Levies will be kept on imports of rice and some other products. Nigeria closed its land borders last year to curb the smuggling of rice and arms which it says threatens efforts to boost local production and security. It also sought to generate state revenues through import duties. But that protectionist approach did not fit with Nigeria's membership of the African Continental Free Trade Area which is due to be launched in January. Despite initial reluctance to join the 3.4-trillion-dollar economic bloc, for fear of exposing local industries to to dumping by countries outside Africa, the government ratified its membership last month.

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis said there’s a problem with vaccine shipments. Pfizer disagrees.

    Less than a week into its program to vaccinate millions of residents to protect them from the novel coronavirus, Florida has hit a potential speed bump.

  • Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks

    "Congressional leaders are preparing the second-largest federal rescue package in our nation's history, and no one has seen it just days before it will get a vote," Politico reports. The emerging $900 billion legislation, based on a proposal from a bipartisan group of Senate moderates, is believed to contain $600 direct stimulus payments for many Americans, but "senators are walking around clueless, with no idea what to expect or when to expect it."Meanwhile, President Trump, who hasn't been directly involved in the negotiations, was ready to step in Thursday with a demand for "substantially larger stimulus payments," The Washington Post reports, and he "was in the middle of formally drafting his demand for the larger payments when White House officials told him that doing so could imperil delicate negotiations over the economic relief package." Trump reportedly told allies Thursday afternoon he wants stimulus checks of "at least" $1,200 per person, but preferably as big as $2,000."The aides were really frantic, saying, 'We can't do this. It will blow up negotiations,'" one person who heard the exchange told the Post. Trump has previously publicly supported larger stimulus checks. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Trump's main negotiator on COVID-19 legislation, included Trump's name on an earlier round of $1,200 checks.The $600 checks are in the legislation largely due to an intervention by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-V.t) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did not include any such payments in his sparser proposals, and many Senate Republicans are insisting the legislation come in at under $1 trillion; stimulus checks larger than $600 would push the price tag above that mark. Democrats and the White House were in agreement on a package worth about $2 trillion before the election, but Senate Republicans balked.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment' Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House

  • AOC clashes with pro-Trump senator who chided top Biden official for calling Republicans ‘f***ers’

    New York congresswoman leaps to defence of Jen O’Malley Dillon

  • UN: At least 120 migrants intercepted off Libya's coast

    More than 120 Europe-bound migrants, including eight women and 28 children, were intercepted in the Mediterranean Sea by Libya's coast guard, the U.N. migration agency said on Thursday. The International Organization for Migration tweeted that a vessel carrying the migrants was stopped late on Wednesday off the coast of the North African country and that the migrants were returned to Libya. “We reiterate that Libya is not a port of safety,” the IOM said.

  • Poland to enter national quarantine starting Dec. 28 to fight COVID-19

    Poland will enter a national quarantine from Dec. 28-Jan. 17 that will include the closure of hotels, ski slopes and shopping malls, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Thursday, with businesses expected to get 40 bln zlotys in support. Poland's health system has struggled to grapple with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with new daily cases reaching over 27,000 a day at its peak in November. Niedzielski warned about a third wave of the pandemic in the new year and told Poles to remain vigilant amidst recent news that the first coronavirus vaccine doses could arrive in Poland this month.

  • Hathras gang rape: Four charged over death of 19-year-old Dalit woman

    Four men charged with rape and murder of 19-year-old Dalit woman, in case that outraged India.

  • Flynn suggests Trump deploy the military in 'swing states' to 'rerun' the election, soft-pedals martial law

    Former National Security Adviser Michal Flynn tiptoed once again toward urging President Trump to declare martial law to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory, citing discredited voter fraud claims. Trump "could immediately, on his order, seize every single one of these voting machines," Flynn told Newsmax host Greg Kelly Thursday night. "He could order the, within the swing states, if he wanted to, he could take military capabilities, and he could place those in states and basically rerun an election in each of those states."Using the U.S. military to force states to redo an election is "not unprecedented," Flynn added. "These people are out there talking about martial law like it's something that we've never done. Martial law has been instituted 64 times, Greg. So I'm not calling for that. We have a constitutional process," and "that has to be followed."> Here's Michael Flynn on Newsmax saying that Trump could order "military capabilities" to swing states and "rerun an election in each of those states."> > "People out there talk about martial law like it's something that we've never done. Martial law has been instituted 64 times." pic.twitter.com/KNmiAGGiPF> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 18, 2020The federal government hasn't implemented martial law since after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor in 1941, and then only in the territory of Hawaii. "Flynn's insane rant" appears to rely on "the numerous invocations of martial law" before and during the Civil War, University of Texas law professor Steve Vladek said. Since then, Supreme Court precedents and several laws — notably the Posse Comitatus Act — have severely constrained the president's ability to declare martial law."Nothing to see here," Slate's Will Saletan tweeted. "Just a retired general and former undeclared foreign agent for an authoritarian regime, freshly pardoned by the president for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia, asserting precedents for martial law to overturn the president's electoral defeat."Former President Barack Obama fired Flynn as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, then "tried to warn Trump about him," New York Times reporter Maggie Haberbman noted. "Trump hired him, fired him, complained about him and his son during transition, and then has obviously changed course." The Bulwark's Tim Miller added: "Michael Flynn lying to the FBI was the biggest break the nation caught during the Trump years. The thought of the insane mad man in the room when Trump was making decisions is frightening."More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment' Trump has reportedly been convinced he actually won, tells advisers he may not vacate the White House

  • Facing crisis, LA's Garcetti ends talk of Biden Cabinet post

    Not long ago, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti looked like he was going places. The two-term Democrat who considered a 2020 White House run became part of Joe Biden’s inner circle, then emerged as a widely discussed possibility to join the president-elect’s Cabinet. Garcetti disclosed Thursday he had taken his name out of consideration earlier this week, saying the raging coronavirus crisis made it impossible for him to step away.

  • Telegraph readers on Brexit trade talks: 'Don't give in now, Boris. You can't betray us'

    Michel Barnier has insisted that Brexit trade talks are heading for a "moment of truth" ahead of Sunday's new deadline. Despite suggesting that that the possibility of a deal “is here”, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator has warned that there is "very little time remaining, just a few hours." With trade talks heading for a climatic finale, the Prime Minister has urged Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the EU Commission, to help clear the final Brexit hurdles. After months of talks, limited breakthroughs and continued deadlock, which side will blink first? As fears grow that Boris Johnson could be set to compromise on key issues, Telegraph readers have had their say on what the PM should do next. Read on to see what your fellow readers are predicting will happen this weekend and then share your own thoughts in the comments section below. 'One can only hope that the UK is stringing the EU along' @Richard Lacey: "It's very simple - the UK needs to completely break free of any EU regulation, oversight or control from the ECJ. This can only be achieved by a complete break with the EU, or 'no-deal'. "Once that has been achieved then the UK and EU can consider what sort of agreement might be mutually beneficial in the future, but this is never going to mean accepting any EU control or oversight. "One can only hope that the UK is stringing the EU along on the prospect of a deal, or it's just an exercise in trying to avoid the perception that the UK is to blame for 'no-deal' when that is actually the objective." 'Don't betray the British people' @L Cawley: "The PM is suppose to be the guardian of our sovereignty, he has been entrusted by millions of working class people alone to finally regain our sovereignty. "They didn't want to be a mere state in the United States of Europe our forefathers would turn in their grave at the thought of surrendering our much loved and hard fought for sovereignty. "Unless the EU surrenders to us it has to be no-deal, that was always the true meaning of Brexit. "Fudge it and another Tory PM is added to Heath, Major and indeed May who betrayed the general public who voted for them."