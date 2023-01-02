K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad (KLSE:KSSC) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad (KLSE:KSSC) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM12m ÷ (RM197m - RM86m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 11%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad's ROCE Trend?

K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 11%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 38%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a side note, K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 44% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what K. Seng Seng Corporation Berhad has. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

