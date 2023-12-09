K-SHE 95 hosts blood drive, expects around 2,000 weekend donors

GODFREY, Ill. – St. Louis classic rock radio station K-SHE 95 kicked off its weekend-long blood drive on Friday. Organizers are expecting more than 2,000 donors over the next few days.

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. K-SHE and ImpactLife partnered up to help tackle this national problem.

“It’s really important to have blood available when a patient needs a transfusion,” said Kirby Winn, public relations director with ImpactLife. “They need it right now. They can’t wait until the second week of the year when more donors might be coming out.”

“It’s important that we give what we can, and this is just one small way to give,” said Betty Thompson, a first-time blood donor. “It’s not hard at all.”

All donors will receive a K-SHE winter blood drive t-shirt and be automatically entered into a drawing for a pair of tickets to see “El Monstero” at The Pageant in December. The majority of the donors are true K-SHE fans.

“They say, ‘You know what? If my favorite radio station says, let’s come have a blood drive, let’s support our blood supply. I’m going to do it. I’ll come and get the t-shirt. I’ll get to see the radio station. Be part of it.’ And people just do it in big numbers.”

This is one of nine locations across the St. Louis region that will be participating in the blood drive, which is now in its 39th year. Several donors participate in both the winter and summer blood drives.

“I do it every six months,” said Danielle Jones on donating blood. “The K-SHE 95 blood drive here at Lewis & Clark is convenient for me. So I come in July, then I come again in December. It works with my work schedule. It makes it easy. And I have a really good vein.”

For more information on a K-SHE and ImpactLife blood drive near you, click here.

