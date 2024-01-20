K St. shooting suspects' trial includes officer and victims' family's declarations
Three men accused of participating in a shootout in downtown Sacramento appeared together in a Sacramento courtroom as part of a hearing in their trial.
A bankruptcy judge in New York tells Rudy Giuliani he can seek a second trial to contest the $148 million judgment a jury ordered him to pay to two Georgia election workers, but cautions that his request may not be granted.
Colon cancer is now one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in men and women under 50 years old. Here’s what to know and when to get screened.
A hacking group linked to a Russian intelligence agency accessed the emails of several senior Microsoft executives and other employees, the company disclosed Friday.
In a bit of a surprise, Genesis posted photos online of what it’s calling the Genesis X Snow Speedium Concept.
If it seems like the Australian actor is everywhere these days, it's because he is.
A former Trump aide is seeking to have Willis disqualified for engaging in an “improper, clandestine personal relationship” with her lead prosecutor.
Reviewers say they're 'like wearing a heated blanket' and 'best money I've spent on winter clothes.'
Ford is cutting production of the electric F-150 Lightning pickup. Although sales increased by 55 percent last year, they're growing more slowly than the company anticipated.
Schenk ended up finishing two-under for the round.
In today's edition: Why the Divisional Round makes for one of the best sports weekends, the most dangerous ski race, the Celtics’ quest for perfection, and more.
"It’s hard to imagine this Congress getting to an agreement."
General Catalyst, one of the largest U.S. venture capital firms, is in talks to acquire an India-focused VC as part of efforts to expand its presence in the fast-growing South Asian startup market, three sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The deal would allow General Catalyst to tap deeper into India's vibrant technology scene that has lured over $100 billion in startup investments since 2010. General Catalyst has engaged with Venture Highway in recent months for the deal, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Meta is reorganizing its AI teams as it joins the growing ranks of companies trying to create artificial general intelligence, or AGI.
Amazon is laying off fewer than five percent of the employees in its Buy with Prime division. Launched in 2022, Buy with Prime extends the membership’s perks to third-party merchants selling and shipping goods on other sites.
With his fourth POTY award, Christian Pulisic ties Landon Donovan for the most wins by a USMNT player.
People who aren't part of BookTok are still catching up on its influence.
I grab this thing for every trip — it holds all my chargers and barely takes up any space in my bag.
It gets puck-looking black wheels on matte white paint. Il est doté de roues noires ressemblant à des rondelles sur une peinture blanc mat.
At just $36, this beloved formula is a bargain when it comes to fostering longer, thicker eyelashes and brows.
Instagram is introducing new nighttime nudges for teen accounts to limit their time on the app, the company announced on Thursday. The new nighttime nudges will appear when teens have spent more than 10 minutes on Instagram in places like Reels or DMs late at night. The social network told TechCrunch in an email that the nudges will appear after 10 p.m. The nighttime nudges will be shown automatically and can't be turned off, which means teens can't opt in or out of seeing them.