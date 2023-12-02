K-State avoids disaster and beats North Alabama in overtime. Here are the takeaways

It might be time to start worrying about the Kansas State men’s basketball team.

The Wildcats struggled more than anyone expected during a 75-74 overtime victory against North Alabama on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats trailed 31-23 at halftime, fell behind by as many as 13 in the second half and appeared on their way to a humiliating loss until Tylor Perry drained a clutch 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation.

K-State found a way to win, so it avoided disaster. But things aren’t supposed to be this difficult against an opponent like the Lions.

Before Saturday, North Alabama’s best win of the season had come against Alabama A&M, Jacksonville State or Tennessee Tech. This is a team that lost to Western Carolina and Tennessee-Martin. In its only other game against a power-conference foe it lost 81-54 at Mississippi State.

The Lions are not even one of the top 200 teams in the country. The Wildcats were understandably favored by 16. But this was anything but an easy game for them.

Making matters worse, K-State needed overtime to beat Oral Roberts earlier this week. Good teams shouldn’t have to sweat a pair of home games against mid-major opponents, but that is exactly what happened to the Wildcats over the past few days.

Win or lose, this was a poor effort from Jerome Tang’s team.

K-State will hope for a better showing in its next game against Villanova in the annual Big 12/Big East conference challenge on Tuesday.

Until then, here are some thoughts on Saturday’s action against North Alabama:

Tylor Perry to the rescue

K-State would have lost this game without its starting point guard.

There is no other way to put it after Perry zoomed down court and drained an incredibly clutch 3-pointer with 8 seconds remaining in regulation. His shot tied the game at 65-65 and forced overtime.

This was a dreadful game for the Wildcats, especially on offense. They struggled to make shots for 45 straight minutes, but Perry came through with an important bucket when his team absolutely needed one.

Fittingly, that was Perry’s only 3-pointer of the day, on six attempts.

Perry led all K-State scorers with 16 points. He didn’t play particularly well. Neither did many of his teammates. But he made sure the Wildcats didn’t lose this game anyway.

The K-State offense needs a makeover

The numbers in this game were ugly for the Wildcats.

K-State averaged 1.056 points per possession while missing way more shots than they attempted. Jerome Tang’s team went 19 of 54 from the field and needed to rely on North Alabama foul trouble to score the majority of its points.

The Wildcats went to the free-throw line a whopping 48 times and made 34 of those shots.

The charity stripe was by far their main source of offense. K-State only went 3 of 18 from beyond the arc. There was no flow when the Wildcats had the ball.

Arthur Kaluma finished 1 of 10. Cam Carter went 5 of 17. Nobody was efficient.

That is something that needs to change as K-State moves on to stronger opponents.

Fans got their first real look at Jerrell Colbert

Jerrell Colbert sat out last season with a redshirt and only played sparingly in most of K-State’s first seven games this season. So no one was totally sure what he could do when given an opportunity to play an important role for the Wildcats.

That changed on Saturday.

Colbert, a 6-foot-10 transfer from LSU, saw 16 minutes of action and got to show off his full arsenal of skills.

The verdict: Good. Colbert finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. He didn’t finish all that well around the basket, but he showed a good motor and played with energy. He could provide the Wildcats with a boost this season.

WIll McNair didn’t see any action

Jerome Tang doesn’t mind sending a message to his players with minute distribution.

Will McNair is a prime example.

McNair had started six straight games for the Wildcats and seemed to be hitting his stride for them at center. But he wasn’t even in the rotation against North Alabama. He didn’t log a single minute of playing time.

McNair was in uniform and looked fine during pregame warmups. By all accounts, it looked like Tang simply chose to sit him. It will be interesting to see if that lights any kind of fire under him moving forward.