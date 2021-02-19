K-State doctoral student linked to Capitol riot released from custody

Savannah Rattanavong, The Manhattan Mercury, Kan.

Feb. 19—Federal officials earlier this week released a K-State doctoral student who'd been arrested in connection with last month's U.S. Capitol riot.

Shawnee County Jail officials said they turned over William Pope, 35, of Topeka to the FBI on Tuesday, but court records indicate he's since been released. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, which is prosecuting him, could not be reached Friday to comment on Pope's current status.

FBI and Topeka police arrested Pope on Friday on a U.S. District Court of Columbia warrant for obstructing or impeding any official proceeding; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Federal agents also arrested his brother, Michael Pope, in Sandpoint, Idaho, on similar charges; he is also released from custody.

A federal judge sealed the men's criminal complaints, which would detail the essential facts of the alleged crimes. Prosecutors requested the action, saying its release could result in flight from prosecution, destruction or tampering of evidence, intimidation of potential witnesses and jeopardization of the investigation.

As part of William's release conditions, the court ordered that he not violate any law while on release, cooperate with DNA collection if necessary, notify someone in writing before changing his address or phone number, and appear in court as required.

The order also said he must surrender his passport to pretrial services, not travel to Washington D.C. except for court-related matters or consulting with an attorney, not travel outside of Kansas without permission, not possess any weapons and check in weekly with a pretrial services officer.

If convicted for the most serious charge, obstructing or impeding an official proceeding, Pope faces up to 20 years in prison, a maximum of three years of post-release supervision, an up to $250,000 fine and a $100 special assessment.

William is a doctoral student in leadership communication at K-State and graduate teaching assistant in public speaking. He ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Topeka City Council in 2019.

A pro-Trump mob breached the U.S Capitol building on Jan. 6 to prevent Congress from convening to count Electoral College votes that would confirm President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' win in the November election. Five people died during the incident, including a Capitol Police officer.

Pope told the Topeka Capital-Journal afterward that he had self-reported his whereabouts to the FBI because "it was the right thing to do," but he was not violent during the incident. He said he traveled to the Capitol to "exercise his first amendment rights and remain loyal to the United States of America."

Pope is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing via Zoom at 1 p.m. March 1.

Recommended Stories

  • Feds: NC woman part of Oath Keepers plot to attack US Capitol and overturn Trump loss

    She’s the fifth North Carolina resident charged in the Jan. 6 riots.

  • New Mexico Legislature moves to preserve abortion rights

    House legislators voted to approved the repeal of the 1969 statute that has gone unenforced since the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the right to an abortion. Left in place, the statute could go back into effect if the high court eventually overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham previously said she would sign the proposal if approved by the Legislature.

  • Fed sees 'considerable' risk of ongoing U.S. business failures

    The risks of ongoing business failures in the United States "remain considerable" even as the economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve said on Friday in its semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress. Business borrowing "now stands near historic highs," the U.S. central bank said in the report. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will present the report in hearings before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

  • 6 Capitol Officers Suspended (With Pay) for Behavior During Jan. 6 Insurrection; 29 More Under Investigation

    While the behavior of many of the police officers who faced the enormous mob of Trump supporters and QAnon adherents at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been lauded—cops like Eugene Goodman, the Black Capitol officer credited with leading the violent insurgents away from the Senate chambers—it’s hard to forget the images of some officers who looked quite cozy with the attackers.

  • Fauci points to evidence COVID-19 vaccines not only protect you but may shield from spreading the virus to others, too

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Wednesday during a White House COVID-19 briefing that there’s new evidence a vaccine may not just protect the people who get the shot but also protect others they come in contact with.

  • Former NHL player says psilocybin mushrooms saved his life

    SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports sits down with former NHL player Daniel Carcillo to discuss the ways he fought the symptoms of traumatic brain injuries sustained during his career.

  • Bob Dole Has Stage 4 Lung Cancer and Will Start Treatment Next Week: 'I Have Some Hurdles Ahead'

    The former senator and presidential nominee turned 97 in July

  • Dems roll out Biden immigration bill amid long odds

    Democrats on Thursday formally introduced President Joe Biden's sweeping immigration bill in Congress - a measure that would provide a path to U.S. citizenship for an estimated 11 million immigrants in the country illegally, but the proposal faces long odds to passage. Senator Robert Menendez, a lead sponsor of the bill, said at a virtual conference on Thursday that millions of Americans supported lasting immigration reform. SEN. MENENDEZ: “We're here today because last November 80 million Americans voted against Donald Trump and against everything he stood for. They voted to restore common sense, compassion and competence in our government and part of that mandate is fixing our immigration system…” The bill – which is called the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 and is expected to be hundreds of pages long - would greatly increase both family-based and employment-based legal immigration and it would allow certain previously deported immigrants to apply to return to the U.S. for humanitarian reasons. The crux of the measure provides an eight-year path to citizenship for millions of people who were living in the United States unlawfully on Jan. 1, 2021. After passing background checks and paying taxes, they would be allowed to live and work in the United States for five years, apply for a green card and then after three years they could apply for citizenship. DACA recipients and people with Temporary Protected Status would immediately be eligible to apply for a green card and would have a three-year path to citizenship.The bill however has not received public support from Republicans, making it unlikely that it will be enacted. Democrats – who hold a majority in the House of Representatives, but are split 50-50 in the Senate - would need to win over 10 Senate Republicans to avoid a "filibuster," a procedural hurdle that can delay or block legislation from coming to a vote.Democrats are simultaneously pushing ahead with several smaller-scale immigration bills.

  • Fauci hopes for return to normal by Christmas, in line with Biden target

    Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday said that a post-pandemic return to "normal" could come by the end of the year, aligning his forecast with a Christmas target U.S. President Joe Biden set earlier this week. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), had guided Americans to the long-sought return to something approaching normal life in the early Autumn. Speaking to MSNBC, Fauci said there are many factors - including the emergence of variants of the coronavirus that are more contagious - that will influence when Americans can return to activities that have been stopped by the pandemic.

  • Meghan And Harry Release Tense Statement After The Queen Strips Them Of Royal Roles

    "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

  • New Lebanese prosecutor to lead probe into Beirut blast

    Lebanon's top judicial body on Friday named a new judge to lead the investigation into last year's massive explosion at Beirut's port, officials said, a day after his predecessor was removed following legal challenges by senior officials he had accused of negligence that led to the blast. The High Judicial Council named judge Tarek Bitar as the new prosecutor after he was proposed for teh post by Minister of Justice Marie-Claude Najm, said the officials. Despite the fast appointment of Bitar, who has been described by colleagues as respectable and having no political leanings, the removal of his predecessor by the country's top court this week will likely further delay the investigation into the horrific explosion that killed 211 people, wounded over 6,000 and damaged large parts of Beirut.

  • Fred and George Weasley actors didn't know which twin they were playing until 5 minutes before first scene

    The casting director thought James and Oliver Phelps were joking when they asked who was playing who just before "The Sorcerer's Stone" table read.

  • Woman shot during protest against Myanmar coup dies

    A young woman who was shot in the head by police last week during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar died Friday, her family said. It was the first confirmed death among thousands of protesters who have faced off against security forces since the junta took power on Feb. 1, detained the country's elected leaders and prevented Parliament from convening. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday.

  • Facebook news goes dark in Australia

    Australians woke to empty news feeds on their Facebook pages Thursday morning, after the social media giant blocked all media content for users there.The surprise blackout comes after weeks of escalation between Australia's government and big tech over who pays for content.But it wasn't only news government health pages and emergency services had been scrubbed, too.That sparked a storm of criticism online given the information is vital at the height of Australia's bushfire season and amid the global health crisis.Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the decision was "wrong" and heavy-handed."But what today's events do confirm for all Australians is the immense market power of these media digital giants. These digital giants loom very, very large in our economy and on the digital landscape."Facebook is responding to a new law expected to pass through Australia's parliament within days.It would force them to pay local publishers for content making Facebook and Google strike commercial deals with news outlets whose links drive traffic to their platforms.But Facebook's drastic reaction represents a split with Google.Both had campaigned against the law and threatened to pull services in Australia.Instead of going dark, though, Google has been signing its own pre-emptive deals with Australia's television networks and the likes of Rupert Murdoch's NewsCorp.Google declined to comment on Facebook's decision on Thursday.Facebook said in a statement the law quote "fundamentally misunderstands" the relationship between itself and publishers and it faced a stark choice of attempting to comply or ban news content.They've argued that news outlets voluntarily post their article links on Facebook, which allows them to sell more subscriptions and grow their audiences.

  • Photo of Domino's workers in Texas goes viral: 'Serving you during this crisis'

    The poster, a Domino's employee, called out rude customers who berated staff working during the icy weather in Texas.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell admitted Jeffrey Epstein had secret tapes of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, reporter claims

    Ghislaine Maxwell admitted that Jeffrey Epstein had secret recordings of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, a CBS News producer has claimed in a new book. The British socialite, who is awaiting trial on charges of procuring girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s, was reportedly duped by journalist Ira Rosen into confirming that the sex offender had taped his famous friends. Reports that Epstein had planted secret recording devices in his homes and - it was rumoured - had potentially incriminating tapes of his many powerful associates have circulated for years but have never been verified. Mr Rosen, an award-winning producer, said he spoke with Ms Maxwell ahead of the 2016 presidential election and, acting on a "hunch" that recordings existed, duped the socialite into apparently confirming his theory. In his memoir, Mr Rosen writes that he told Ms Maxwell: "I want the tapes. I know he [Epstein] was videotaping everyone."

  • As Texas deep freeze subsides, some households now face electricity bills as high as $10,000

    “The last thing an awful lot of people need right now is a higher electric bill — and that’s unfortunately something a lot of people will get stuck with."

  • Dr Fauci says Trump did ‘terrible things’ to him and now has to live under armed security

    The doctor said he has been living under the protection of armed security since last April

  • Donald Trump Jr hits out ‘Democrat governor’ of Texas... who is actually Republican

    Texas last had a Democrat governor more than 25 years ago

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls for a 'full investigation' of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes

    Cuomo's administration is under scrutiny after his top aide said it deliberately withheld information about COVID-19 nursing-home deaths in the state.