K-State holds steady, KU receives votes in college football season’s 3rd AP Top 25 poll

Both Division I football teams in the state of Kansas earned recognition in the college season’s third AP Top 25 poll, which was released Sunday afternoon.

Kansas State (2-0) earned its second victory, a 42-13 win over Troy, and stayed at the same spot (No. 15) from last week.

Kansas (2-0) is unranked in the new poll after defeating Illinois 34-23 Friday. But the Jayhawks’ named popped up in the “others receiving votes” category (KU received 19).

The Big 12 boasts multiple schools in the poll this week, with Texas at No. 4 after beating Alabama and Oklahoma at No. 19 after topping SMU. TCU was the only other Big 12 school besides KU to be represented In the “others receiving votes” category. Like KU, the Horned Frogs checked in with 19 votes.

Defending national champion Georgia is ranked No. 1 in the newest poll, followed in the Top 10 by Michigan, Florida State, Texas, USC, Ohio State, Penn State, Washington, Notre Dame and Alabama.

Kansas State plays at Missouri on Saturday, while Kansas travels to Reno to play Nevada on Friday — the Jayhawks’ third Friday night game in as many weeks to begin the season..