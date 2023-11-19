K-State and Missouri move up in AP Top 25 football poll. Here are the latest rankings

After a big win over Kansas Saturday, Kansas State (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) rose from No. 23 to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, which was released early Sunday afternoon.

Missouri (9-2, 5-2 SEC) narrowly defeated Florida on Saturday and moved up one spot to No. 10.

KU (7-4, 4-4) remains unranked but received seven votes in the “others receiving votes” category.

The top of the newly released poll looks like this: defending champion UGA is No. 1, followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Washington, No. 5 Florida State, No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Texas, No. 8. Alabama, No. 9 Louisville and No. 10 Missouri.

Mizzou will end its regular season on the road against Arkansas, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. Friday.

Kansas State will play host to Iowa State at 7 p.m. Saturday, while Kansas hits the road to play Cincinnati in a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.