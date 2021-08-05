K-State plumber arrested for child porn

Aug. 5—A K-State plumber has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a child and internet trading in child pornography.

Kansas State University Police arrested William Hynek, Jr., 60, of Manhattan, on Tuesday.

On July 30, K-State Police received a report of computer crimes. Investigation into the report resulted in officers taking Hynek into custody.

Hynek is currently in custody at Riley County Jail on a $20,000 bond. He worked for the College of Veterinary Medicine's building maintenance department.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.