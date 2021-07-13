K-State professor arrested for animal cruelty in Pottawatomie County

Jul. 13—The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office arrested K-State agronomist Stewart Duncan on Sunday following the shooting death of a cat.

Sheriff Shane Jager said the office responded to the incident in Westmoreland at 2:20 p.m. Sunday. Police arrested Duncan for animal cruelty, Jager said.

The case is still under investigation. Jager did not release any other details about the case to The Mercury.

Westmoreland resident Walter Henry told The Mercury on Monday that Duncan killed his cat, Cisco. On Sunday, Henry said he was mowing the lawn. He didn't see the shot that killed the cat, but Henry said he saw the cat sprinting away before collapsing on the side of the road. Henry said he immediately called the sheriff's office following the shooting.

Duncan received all of his agronomy degrees from K-State, earning his doctorate in 1991.

K-State agronomy officials weren't immediately available for comment.