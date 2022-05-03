K-Swiss Promotes Scott Boulton and Allison Bennett as It Looks to ‘Amplify Its Momentum’

K-Swiss Global Brands (KSGB) has made two recent leadership promotions.

The Los Angeles-based heritage athletic footwear company has promoted Scott Boulton to global VP of trend and energy to support both the K-Swiss and Palladium brands on an international scale.

Boulton has over 22 years of experience in sales, marketing, and account management from brands like Nike, Lacoste, and more. He most recently served as director of product and energy, where he worked on high-tier collaboration projects while at the same time contributing to the main footwear range, the company said.

“Collaborations are key for brand elevation and reaching our target consumer,” said Boulton in a statement. “As a brand, K-Swiss will continue to be a California Classic brand but work with key partners to tell a collaborative story through our key styles to drive brand heat.”

Bouton, who spoke to FN in March, dove further into K-Swiss’ collaboration strategy for 2022, something he will continue to develop in his new role. “K-Swiss has been a sleeping giant for so long. The strategy is to educate the consumer,” Bouton told FN at the time. “Collabs are key for brand elevation and reaching our target consumer. Brand collaborations utilizing key partners will help us engage and connect through the clean executions of our products. That will build our trend equity.”

Additionally, Allison Bennett, previously the sales director for K-Swiss and Palladium, will officially be taking over as the new brand director of Palladium in the Americas region.

Bennett has over 13 years of experience in B2B sales, marketing, team management and international markets. She has worked for brands such as Sorel, Brunello Cucinelli and Ermenegildo Zegna, contributing to her strong network of premium retailers such as Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s.

“I am thrilled to be working for a French heritage brand,” commented Bennett. “Palladium continues an ever-evolving product vision and dedication to its customers. It’s also a privilege to work with a company that positions social values and culture at the forefront of its initiatives.”

Dave Grange, international brand president of K-Swiss, added: “Recognizing and elevating key members of our team is something we are very passionate about at K-Swiss Global Brands. We are looking forward to seeing Scott and Allison excel in their new roles and amplify the momentum across both K-Swiss and Palladium.”