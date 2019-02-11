K W Nelson Interior Design and Contracting Group Limited (HKG:8411) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll look at K W Nelson Interior Design and Contracting Group Limited (HKG:8411) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for K W Nelson Interior Design and Contracting Group:

0.31 = HK$34m ÷ (HK$143m – HK$32m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, K W Nelson Interior Design and Contracting Group has an ROCE of 31%.

Check out our latest analysis for K W Nelson Interior Design and Contracting Group

Does K W Nelson Interior Design and Contracting Group Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, K W Nelson Interior Design and Contracting Group’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 15% average in the Professional Services industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, K W Nelson Interior Design and Contracting Group’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

SEHK:8411 Last Perf February 11th 19 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If K W Nelson Interior Design and Contracting Group is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do K W Nelson Interior Design and Contracting Group’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

K W Nelson Interior Design and Contracting Group has total liabilities of HK$32m and total assets of HK$143m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 23% of its total assets. The fairly low level of current liabilities won’t have much impact on the already great ROCE.