K2 Announces Upsized C$7 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2 Gold Corporation (“K2” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KTO; OTCQB: KTGDF; FRANKFURT: 23K) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced bought deal private placement financing (the “Offering”), it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including PI Financial Corp., Canaccord Genuity Corp., and Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively the “Underwriters”), to increase the size of the Offering to 12,500,000 units (“Units”) at a price of C$0.56 per Unit (the “Offering Price”), for aggregate gross proceeds of C$7,000,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.75 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance thereof, provided that if, at any time prior to the expiry date of the Warrants, the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) is equal to or greater than C$1.00 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 15 days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice to the holders of Warrants accelerating the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such notice (the “Accelerated Exercise Period”). Any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the exploration and advancement of the Company’s Mojave Project, working capital, and for general corporate purposes. The Offering is scheduled to close on or about December 30, 2020 the (“Closing Date”), and is subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Exchange.

The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the Closing Date.

About K2

K2 is a well-financed gold and silver exploration company with projects in SW USA and the Yukon. In the USA, the Company is represented by its 100% subsidiary, Mojave Precious Metals Inc. The Company is focused on the Mojave property in California, a 5,830 hectare oxide gold project with base metal targets. The location of Mojave enables the Company to have year-round news flow on multiple previously recognized surface gold targets that have been successfully drilled in the past by majors BHP and Newmont. Besides affording immediate drill targets based on the Company’s soil data integrated with LiDAR and Worldview-3 data, the property also has undrilled locations with gold enriched historical trench results including one at the East zone which recorded 8.4 g/t gold over 25.6m (see October 30, 2013 news release from Great Bear Resources Ltd.).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Stephen Swatton”

President and CEO

K2 Gold Corporation

For further information about K2 Gold Corporation or this news release, please visit our website at k2gold.com or contact Investor Relations Offices in Canada 604-354-2491, or in the USA at Lone Pine, California +1 (760) 614-5605 or by email at info@k2gold.com.

K2 Gold Corporation is a member of Discovery Group based in Vancouver, Canada. For more information please visit: discoverygroup.ca.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the exploration program at Mojave, including results of drilling, and future exploration plans at Mojave. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its planned activities, the timing for closing of the Offering, the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the use of proceeds from the Offering. The reader is referred to the Company's public disclosure record which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except as required by securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. No securities of the Company have been or will, in the foreseeable future, be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

