What Can We Make Of K2 Asset Management Holdings' (ASX:KAM) CEO Compensation?

The CEO of K2 Asset Management Holdings Ltd (ASX:KAM) is Campbell Neal, and this article examines the executive's compensation against the backdrop of overall company performance. This analysis will also evaluate the appropriateness of CEO compensation when taking into account the earnings and shareholder returns of the company.

How Does Total Compensation For Campbell Neal Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that K2 Asset Management Holdings Ltd has a market capitalization of AU$12m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$500k for the year to June 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 32% over the year before. Notably, the salary which is AU$479.1k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below AU$276m, reported a median total CEO compensation of AU$416k. So it looks like K2 Asset Management Holdings compensates Campbell Neal in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Campbell Neal directly owns AU$4.3m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary AU$479k AU$720k 96% Other AU$21k AU$21k 4% Total Compensation AU$500k AU$740k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 69% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 31% is other remuneration. K2 Asset Management Holdings is focused on going down a more traditional approach and is paying a higher portion of compensation through salary, as compared to non-salary benefits. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

K2 Asset Management Holdings Ltd's Growth

Over the last three years, K2 Asset Management Holdings Ltd has shrunk its earnings per share by 106% per year. Its revenue is down 34% over the previous year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has K2 Asset Management Holdings Ltd Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 81% for the shareholders, K2 Asset Management Holdings Ltd would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably want the company to be lessto generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

K2 Asset Management Holdings pays its CEO a majority of compensation through a salary. As previously discussed, Campbell is compensated close to the median for companies of its size, and which belong to the same industry. On the other hand, EPS growth and total shareholder return have been negative for the last three years. It's tough to call out the compensation as inappropriate, but shareholders might not favor a raise before company performance improves.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We identified 5 warning signs for K2 Asset Management Holdings (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

