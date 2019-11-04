Is K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter AB (publ)'s (STO:K2A B) 14% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry?

While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like to learn about Return On Equity (ROE) and why it is important. We'll use ROE to examine K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter AB (publ) (STO:K2A B), by way of a worked example.

K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter has a ROE of 14%, based on the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every SEK1 worth of equity in the company, it was able to earn SEK0.14.

How Do You Calculate ROE?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit ÷ Shareholders' Equity

Or for K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter:

14% = kr135m ÷ kr1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Most readers would understand what net profit is, but it’s worth explaining the concept of shareholders’ equity. It is all the money paid into the company from shareholders, plus any earnings retained. The easiest way to calculate shareholders' equity is to subtract the company's total liabilities from the total assets.

What Does Return On Equity Signify?

Return on Equity measures a company's profitability against the profit it has kept for the business (plus any capital injections). The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. A higher profit will lead to a higher ROE. So, all else equal, investors should like a high ROE. That means ROE can be used to compare two businesses.

Does K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter Have A Good ROE?

Arguably the easiest way to assess company's ROE is to compare it with the average in its industry. However, this method is only useful as a rough check, because companies do differ quite a bit within the same industry classification. You can see in the graphic below that K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter has an ROE that is fairly close to the average for the Real Estate industry (13%).

OM:K2A B Past Revenue and Net Income, November 4th 2019

That's neither particularly good, nor bad. ROE tells us about the quality of the business, but it does not give us much of an idea if the share price is cheap.

How Does Debt Impact ROE?

Most companies need money -- from somewhere -- to grow their profits. That cash can come from retained earnings, issuing new shares (equity), or debt. In the first and second cases, the ROE will reflect this use of cash for investment in the business. In the latter case, the debt required for growth will boost returns, but will not impact the shareholders' equity. Thus the use of debt can improve ROE, albeit along with extra risk in the case of stormy weather, metaphorically speaking.

Combining K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter's Debt And Its 14% Return On Equity

It's worth noting the significant use of debt by K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter, leading to its debt to equity ratio of 2.10. There's no doubt the ROE is respectable, but it's worth keeping in mind that metric is elevated by the use of debt. Debt increases risk and reduces options for the company in the future, so you generally want to see some good returns from using it.