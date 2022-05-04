K2fly Limited's (ASX:K2F) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at K2fly Limited's (ASX:K2F) future prospects. K2fly Limited provides enterprise-level technical assurance and reporting solutions in the areas of environmental, social, and governance functions in Australia. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a AU$3.0m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$3.6m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is K2fly's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

K2fly is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Software analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of AU$400k in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 118% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for K2fly given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that K2fly has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

