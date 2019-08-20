K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does K3 Business Technology Group Carry?

As you can see below, K3 Business Technology Group had UK£10.8m of debt, at May 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of UK£5.07m, its net debt is less, at about UK£5.71m.

How Healthy Is K3 Business Technology Group's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that K3 Business Technology Group had liabilities of UK£35.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of UK£1.61m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had UK£5.07m in cash and UK£26.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total UK£5.08m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, K3 Business Technology Group has a market capitalization of UK£90.9m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if K3 Business Technology Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year K3 Business Technology Group actually shrunk its revenue by 5.1%, to UK£80m. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, K3 Business Technology Group had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at UK£304k. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of-UK£866.0k into a profit. So we do think this stock is quite risky. When I consider a company to be a bit risky, I think it is responsible to check out whether insiders have been reporting any share sales. Luckily, you can click here ito see our graphic depicting K3 Business Technology Group insider transactions.